



Comment this story Comment John Pomfret was the Washington Post’s China bureau chief from 1997 to 2003. His latest book is From Warsaw With Love: Polish Spies, the CIA, and the Forging of an Improbable Alliance. The confusion and rage over the zigs and zags of China’s zero covid policy has sparked a rare series of protests in cities across China. Protests erupted in at least 10 cities over the weekend and continued into Sunday night as anger was increasingly directed at President Xi Jinping. Videos from Shanghai showed young people with megaphones leading a crowd, psalmody Down with Xi Jinping! Down with the Communist Party! Once upon a time there were people who could have fantasized that a Western journalist Put the in February 1989 Like the bamboo shoots that sprout everywhere after a spring rain, democracy is blooming again in China. But over time, the Chinese Communist Party has killed many protesters and imprisoned many more. Its flattened a Falun Gong religion and even allegedly organs removed adherents who had been imprisoned and then executed. So if the protests continue, Xi will order a crackdown and it will probably work. On Tuesday, his underlings took the first step: blaming the West. The official Xinhua news agency reported that the CCP’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission met and decided to resolutely suppress the infiltration and sabotage activities in [foreign] hostile forces, resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order, and effectively maintain overall social stability. In addition, new restrictions announcement by the Cyberspace Administration of China make the harmless act of liking something on the web a criminal offence. People could literally be blamed for an emoji. Things have changed dramatically in China since the last time protests directed against the central government happened simultaneously in so many places. It was the spring of 1989, when students and workers gathered in their hundreds of thousands in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and other public spaces across the country to call for democratic reforms. Working for the Associated Press, I covered months of protests that ended the night of June 3 and the early morning of June 4 with a military crackdown that killed hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters. . I was also in China a decade later when on April 25, 1999, tens of thousands of Falun Gong adherents surrounded the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing and staged a peaceful sit-in protest. This show of public defiance ultimately sparked a multi-year, largely successful campaign to eliminate any public remnants of Falun Gong in China. Beijing has more means to quell protests than existed in 1989 or 1999. The People’s Republic has built a digital panopticon and system of social control unmatched even by the dystopian visions of 20th-century novelists (think Aldous Huxley or George Orwell). China’s budget-funded domestic security apparatus which surpasses even the military, monitors hundreds of millions of public cameras equipped with artificial intelligence across the country. Armies of human and algorithmic censors can access the smartphone apps that Chinese citizens rely on to communicate, travel and buy basic necessities. Chinese police have also used billions of dollars worth of riot gear that was unavailable to security forces in 1989 and offers a means of coercive suppression unless opening fire on crowds. In fact, China has become a major exporter riot gear. China’s relationship with the West has also changed. More importantly, despite all the talk these days about decoupling, Western companies are much more integrated into the Chinese economy and its supply chains than they have been in decades past. One of the main centers of dispute this time around has been Foxconn’s giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. The wave of unrest there began on November 23, when workers angry over unpaid wages and Covid-19 lockdowns clashed with baton-wielding and hazmat-clad riot police. The violence followed unrest last month that led to thousands of workers fleeing the facility after a covid outbreak and a failed attempt to closed loop lockdown aimed at keeping workers isolated from the outside world. But factory administrators failed to provide enough food and water for the 200,000 workers who lived there, causing unrest. Workers were lured into the factory with the promise of higher pay, an agreement that factory administrators later reportedly broke. The twin crisis has literally and reputationally dragged Apple into the midst of China’s zero covid imbroglio, prompting the company to announce that customers will face longer waiting times for iPhone 14 shipments even though Apple had pledged, he insisted, to ensure the health and safety of every worker. If the protests spread, Apple won’t be the only Western company besmirched by the mess. Amidst all the changes, however, one thing has not budged: the appetite for brutality at the top of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi detailed his views on the events of 1989 in a speech at the Sixth Plenum a year ago, leaving no concern about Deng Xiaoping’s recourse to bloodshed on June 3-4, 1989. from the Party and the country, and resisted pressure from Western countries. Without the crackdown, Xi said the specter of socialism would have been left to roam in the dark for a long time, and the process of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation would also surely be halted. Xi won’t let that happen this time and he has the tools of dictatorship to prevent it.

