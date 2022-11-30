Trump lawyers ask to suspend payment of Clinton’s RICO sanctions





Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked to suspend payment of sanctions directly to the first defendant to win an award after being named in a so far failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.

A demand for sanctions by Clinton herself and several other high profile defendants remains pending. However, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks issued penalties against defendant Charles Halliday Dolan Jr. after an earlier, separate request.

The total penalty sum for Dolan, according to the Trump document filed Monday, is $66,274.23. Trump’s attorneys are seeking to post 110% of that amount, or $72,901.67, in bond pending an appeal of their case on the merits.

The brief application for a stay sets out the calculations and suggested steps. They include a so-called “substitute obligation” in Latin for “you must desist” to be paid to the district court in something akin to an escrow account. The bond will remain in the possession of the district court, according to Trump’s attorneys’ request Monday, until the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals determines what to do with the underlying case.

From Monday’s filing in detail:

Plaintiff’s attorneys, Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin and Jamie Sasson, by and through their undersigned attorneys, hereby request that the Court stay the final order granting the motion for sanctions that was rendered on November 10, 2022, and to Approve a surety to be paid at the Registry of the Court, and stipulates the following:

Plaintiff asks this Court to suspend all recovery, including executions on the final judgment of this Court, upon the filing of a replacement bond of 110% of the $66,274.23, being the total amount of the penalties ordered, for proceeds of $72,901.67.

The plaintiff asks the Court to allow the deposit of a total sum of $72,901.67 at the Court office as replacement bond in accordance with Local Rule 62.1 requiring that a replacement bond amount to 110% judgment. The final judgment [D.E. 284] enters the amount of the final judgment at $66,274.23. An order is required to post the amount of the replacement bond in the court office.

The local rule cited, rule 62.1, is brief:

RULE 62.1 CALL DEPOSITS OR OTHER GUARANTEE

A replacement bond or other security suspending the enforcement of a money judgment must be in the amount of 110% of the judgment, to provide security for interest, costs and any award of damages for delay. On its own initiative or at the request of a party, the court may order otherwise.

The drop continues with a nod to the call still in place:

The length of stay must be until the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issues a warrant or equivalent. The suspension will only be effective with respect to receipts from the Last Judgment, and will not apply to subsequent orders for fees and/or costs.

THEREFORE, Plaintiff requests that this Honorable Court make an order granting a stay of final judgment on the filing of $72,901.67 in the office of this Court until the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issues a warrant or the equivalent and such further relief as this Honorable Court may deem just and proper.

The appeal of the case before the 11th Circuit itself remains unclear. A writ outlining Trump’s chief appeal was due Nov. 17, but the due date was pushed back to Dec. 21 at the request of Trump’s lawyers.

Trump alleged RICO violations and a long list of other claims against Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and a host of other real or perceived political enemies in the 2016 election cycle. Trump, of course, won that election, but he took his grievances about what happened to federal court after he was removed from office. The bulk of the myriad claims generally involved a later debunked narrative that Trump was directly colluding with Russia while seeking election and Trump’s wish to settle the account for this concocted narrative.

Middlebrooks determined that Trump’s lawyers (1) missed the statute of limitations to file such a case and (2) that the usual statute of limitations for such complaints could not be extended simply because Trump had been president for four years. . The latter is the most likely route of appeal.

Middlebrooks also dismissed Trump’s case on the merits.

“[T]The claims made in the amended complaint are not supported by applicable law,” the judge responded on September 9. “In fact, they are precluded by existing precedent, including Supreme Court decisions.

Middlebrooks wrote of the “boldness of plaintiff’s legal theories and the way in which they clearly contravene binding case law” before dismissing the entire action: “What the Amended Complaint lacks in substance and legal support, it seeks to replace by length, hyperbole and the settling of scores and grievances.

Monday’s filing for Dolan’s sanctions award is available here.

[Image via Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images.]

