When it comes to high interest rates, will BI hire or sacrifice Jokowi?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, is due to deliver a speech at the Annual Meeting of Bank Indonesia (PTBI) today, Wednesday (11/30/2022). Jokowi is expected to convey a number of views regarding future economic conditions. Jokowi’s take on the BI rate is one of the most interesting to look forward to. As is known, Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its benchmark interest rate by 175 basis points (bps) in four months to 5.25% in November 2022. This increase was the most aggressive since 2005 or the last 17 years. However, President Jokowi has yet to comment directly on the interest rate hike. Jokowi throughout this year has emphasized more frequently the importance of maintaining the rate of inflation, especially food inflation. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Bank Indonesia acts independently in accordance with the law so that the government cannot interfere in BI decisions. At the previous BI annual meeting, interest rate policy was one of the most highlighted issues. Jokowi once expressed his opinion directly on BI’s monetary policy at the annual meeting. At PTBI 2018, Jokowi praised BI’s interest rate increase to keep the Rupee exchange rate stable. For the record, BI as a whole raised the benchmark interest rate by 175 basis points in seven months, from 4.25% in April 2018 to 6.0% in November 2018. “I consider the courage not the size of the increase but the surprise. This has been received very positively by the market and the perception is that BI is showing firmness to fortify the rupee,” Jokowi said as quoted on the Cabinet Secretariat website. On the other hand, former Vice President Jusuf Kalla strongly criticized BI’s decision to refuse to lower BI’s interest rates. At the 2015 BI annual meeting, Jusuf Kalla explicitly asked BI to cut interest rates in order to save the Indonesian economy. During this period, BI has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.50% since February 2015. BI’s 2022 Annual Meeting was held amid a slowing global economy and the threat of a recession. Indonesian inflation slowed down in October. However, weakening commodity prices and tight monetary policies in almost all countries are expected to put pressure on the domestic economy next year. So far this year, the rupee has also fallen by 9% against the United States (US) dollar. With these formidable challenges, Jokowi’s views in front of hundreds of bankers and economic players at BI’s annual meeting are significant. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Surprise! BI reveals reasons for benchmark rate hike (mae)



