BJP urges voters to avenge Prime Minister Modi’s insult





New Delhi: Slamming Congress for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana, the BJP on Tuesday urged Gujarat residents to avenge the insult inflicted on the ‘Son of Gujarat’ by voting against the big-old party in the polls of the State Assembly.

During an election rally in the state, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had compared the prime minister to Ravana.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Calling Prime Minister Ravana is a grave insult. Even before that, congressional leaders insulted him. When Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of Congress, she addressed the Prime Minister as “maut ka saudagar” (merchant of death). After all, what do these people get by humiliating the Prime Minister?

“Former Congress leader and ex-union minister Subodh Kant Sahay had said that ‘Modi will die the death of Hitler. Nicknames like ‘cockroach’, ‘yamraj’, ‘monkey’ were given to the Prime Minister by Congress leaders,” Patra said.

"The 'Tukde Tukde gang', the people who are dividing the country, are abusing the prime minister. I call on the people of Gujarat to vote against the Congress in the Assembly elections and teach it a lesson," he said.

