Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska accuses Russian forces of raping a four-year-old girl

Politics
ITV News political correspondent Carl Dinnen reports on the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine to the UK
Ukraine’s first lady has accused invading Russian forces of sexual violence and rape during her country’s war.
Olena Zelenska told MPs and her peers in Westminster: We don’t know how many boys, girls, women and men have been subjected to torture and violence by the Russian occupiers.
But it is important to understand that Russia brought systematic violence.
Through an interpreter, she said torture chambers had been discovered in many towns and villages previously occupied by the Russian army.
We have documented thousands of crimes, including sexual violence.
The youngest girl who was raped by the Russian occupiers was four years old. The oldest survivor was 85 years old.
She urged the UK to be a leader in helping Ukraine achieve justice against President Vladimir Putin by telling the story of the “victims of torture and violence brought by the Russian occupiers”.
Her speech, in Parliament’s committee chamber, was part of a visit to London, during which she urged the UK and other allies to seek justice for alleged Russian war crimes.
His visit focused on Russian forces’ use of sexual violence and rape during months of war, which are now heading into a long winter.
She also came with a strong message, as she linked the Ukrainian experience to British suffering during World War II.
In front of a Union Jack and a Ukrainian flag, she declared: Justice like victory is not possible without allies.
She argued that the International Criminal Court (ICC) lacks the legal force to punish Moscow for its invasion.
She said: We must set up the special tribunal against Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine, which will strengthen the work of the ICC and not weaken it.
We must unite the world community as happened in January 1942 to support the special tribunal against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
I’m asking you for a small favor to become the global leader in justice efforts.
I believe that London can give this decisive impetus so that the world becomes better, fairer, thanks to you.
Speaking in a busy committee room in Westminster, she said: Ukrainians are living in terror, which will resonate with you.
Your islands survived the air raids, which were the same ones Russia now uses to bring us to our knees.
Heard sirens every day identical to those heard by previous British generations. You did not surrender and we will not surrender.
But victory is not the only thing we need. We need justice.
House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle introduced the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying it was the duty of parliamentarians to keep the world awake to the horrors of Russia’s invasion as he praised her bravery.
Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who offered vocal support for Ukraine during his tenure, attended the speech alongside the Labor leader, as well as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt was also present, along with MPs from all parties.
Ms Zelenska’s speech to parliamentarians on Tuesday came after she traveled to Downing Street and met Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ wife Akshata Murty on Monday.
Ukraine will once again be top of the agenda as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travels to Romania this week for a meeting of NATO allies.
The NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Bucharest is expected to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine through the cold winter months.
