Trump’s dinner disaster triggers new rules for his campaign





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is betting he can win his way to the White House by rekindling the outside appeal that fueled his success in 2016.

But his dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who spewed anti-Semitic conspiracies demonstrates the risks of that approach. It underscores the dangers of his limited campaign operation and leaves the former president subject to scathing criticism from fellow Republicans who increasingly see him as a liability to their party after a lackluster performance in this year’s midterm elections. year.

In an acknowledgment of the severity of the backlash and an effort to prevent a repeat, the Trump campaign is putting in place new protocols to ensure those who meet him are vetted and fully vetted, according to people familiar with the plans who asked. anonymity to share the internal strategy. The changes will include speeding up a system, borrowed from Trump’s White House, in which a senior campaign official will be present with him at all times, according to one of the people.

The decision follows anger and twists from people close to Trump over how the former president became embroiled in a scandal just two weeks after launching his third campaign for the White House under the cloud of many surveys. And it highlights their concerns about Trump’s vulnerability as GOP strategists and officials increasingly conclude that the new leadership is the parties’ best hope of winning in future elections.

Republicans were eyeing 2024 and looking for a winner, said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who called Trump’s dinner party absolutely reprehensible.

I think that makes him even less eligible in November 2024, he said.

Trump has repeatedly said he only knew after the fact that he had dinner with Nick Fuentes, the far-right activist who used his online platform to spew anti-Semitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Fuentes arrived in a car with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and was waved to the club by security, even though only Ye was on the security list, according to one of those present and d others informed of the events. (Fuentes apparently did not show his ID and the driver of the car, a frequent club guest, entered using a credit card after misplacing his license.)

Some aides had advised Trump against meeting Ye, who made his own anti-Semitic comments. But the two have a long-standing relationship and Trump rejected the advice. They were supposed to meet one-on-one in the club’s library, but Trump, eager to show off his celebrity guest to his club’s paying members, decided to divert the group to the club’s main patio dining area. Fuentes joined the dinner at the invitation of Yes.

Trump is no stranger to controversies of his own making. His 2016 campaign was fueled by an endless cycle of outrage. Trump would make an inflammatory statement, calling for a ban on Muslims entering the country, saying John McCain was not a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam, or claiming that an Indiana-born federal judge had an absolute conflict over a case because of his Mexican heritage. Those comments would spur days of media coverage as critics responded with outrage, keeping Trump in the news.

But the political landscape is fundamentally different now. Trump is no longer a political outsider or newcomer. He is a member of a most elite circle, the former presidents club and a seasoned politician mounting what is now his third campaign for office. And after nearly eight years of dominating the news cycle, many in his party and voters are tired of the constant drama and chaos.

If you have people constantly creating distractions and taking the message away from you and forcing people to answer questions like the ones you’re asking, that’s not a good thing, South Dakota Sen. John Thune said. the No. 2 Senate Republican, to reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

And while Trump informed his aides that he wanted to try to regain the energy of his first campaign, when he was the anti-establishment outsider fighting better-funded and organized rivals, the episode of Mar-a- Lago revealed the limitations of his worn-out operation. , which has yet to hold a single public event since Trump’s announcement two weeks ago.

Trump’s team had planned to wait until the new year to begin building a more robust and regimented campaign operation. But although no travel has been planned until the end of the year, aides are stepping up their efforts to ensure that the people he meets have been vetted and that the former president is made up of a rotating set of campaign assistants, which was not planned. start until January.

The day after the dinner meeting, several GOP senators had said that those responsible for the meeting should be fired. Longtime allies not involved in the campaign questioned how Fuentes gained access to the club and why no one seemed aware of his presence or warned Trump against meeting him.

So far, Trump has refused to condemn the views of either visitor, despite growing condemnation from his party, including calls for an apology from his former Vice President Mike Pence.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Trump again said he had never heard of Fuentes. I had no idea of ​​his opinions and they were not expressed at the table during our very quick dinner, otherwise they would not have been accepted, he said.

On Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, “There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy, and anyone who meets people who hold that view, my opinion, has very little chance of being elected President of the Untied States.

The president can have meetings with whoever he wants, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy added, but I don’t think anyone should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes, and his views are nowhere in the Republican Party. and in this country itself.

Trump, who generally sees backsliding as a sign of weakness, has a long history of not condemning bigotry and hate speech in what some have attributed to concerns about alienation from parts of his base who are open. to such opinions.

Amid pressure to expose David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader who endorsed his 2016 campaign, for example, Trump was overheard assuring former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie he would make it happen, but it shouldn’t happen too quickly, journalist Maggie Haberman recounted in her book, Confidence Man. Many of those people vote, Trump reportedly said.

Mr. Trump is not going to change, and the next two years will inevitably feature many more equally damaging episodes, the Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote on Sunday. Republicans who continue to side with Mr. Trump are preparing for disaster in 2024.

___ Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report from Washington.

