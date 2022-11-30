US-backed force in Syria wants ‘stronger’ warnings from Washington amid threats from Turkey





The leader of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Tuesday he still feared a Turkish ground invasion despite US assurances and demanded a “stronger” message from Washington after seeing unprecedented Turkish deployments along the border.

Turkish officials said the army needed just days to be ready for a ground incursion into northern Syria, which it has been attacking with long-range weapons and fighter jets for days. The bombings come after months of threats by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of a new ground invasion against Kurdish forces, which he considers terrorists. “There are reinforcements on the border and inside Syria in areas controlled by factions allied with Turkey. We have noticed this and, yes, this is new,” the SDF chief said Mazloum Abdi to Reuters by phone from Syria. Syrian Kurdish forces have received support from Washington for years, but have also coordinated with the Syrian government and its ally Russia, both considered enemies by the United States. Abdi said he had received “clear” assurances from Washington and Moscow that they opposed a Turkish ground invasion but wanted something more tangible. “We are still nervous. We need stronger and more solid statements to stop Turkey,” he said. “Turkey has announced its intention and is now sensing things. The start of an invasion will depend on how it analyzes the positions of other countries.” The SDF and Ankara have traded accusations over who is violating a 2019 deal brokered by the United States and Russia to expel Kurdish militants from border areas in exchange for Turkey refraining from invading. Abdi said his forces had not been asked to withdraw from other areas and would refuse if asked, adding that the main brokers of this agreement were too preoccupied with Moscow’s war in Ukraine to implement it properly. “Everyone is busy. The Russian-Ukrainian war has had a negative impact on the commitments of these countries in this region,” he said. The SDF would not rely on Syrian air defenses, Abdi added, after previously telling Reuters he hoped they would help defend his forces against Ankara airstrikes. “Their position is weak compared to the Turkish army,” he said. Syria views Turkey as an occupying force in its north and Damascus has said it will view any further Turkish incursions as “war crimes”. But the cold ties may be thawing: Turkey’s intelligence chief held secret talks in Damascus and his foreign minister encouraged the rebels and the government to reconcile. This alarmed Syria’s Kurdish population, but Abdi said he was reassured by Damascus that reconciliation with Ankara would require the full withdrawal of Turkish troops. (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221129-us-backed-force-in-syria-wants-stronger-warnings-from-washington-amid-turkey-threats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos