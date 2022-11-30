Rare protests in China raise hopes that Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy will soon end





A rare and widespread wave of protests in China over the weekend against the country’s strict zero Covid policy has shocked the world and prompted several countries and international organizations to urge the Chinese government to change course on its response to the pandemic, raising dim hopes that this could be the beginning of the end of zero-Covid. After shares fell on Nov. 28, the first trading day after the tumultuous weekend, the Hang Seng and Shanghai indexes rose sharply today (Nov. 29), up 5% and 2.5%, respectively. Investors seemed encouraged by hints of possible changes to Covid measures ahead of a meeting held by China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Also today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged China to ‘recalibrate’ its zero Covid policy ‘because of the impact it is having on both people and the economy’, it said. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, in a meeting with the Associated Press. In Berlin, at a regular press conference on Nov. 28, Steffen Hebestreit, the German government’s top spokesman, said Germany had “taken note” of the protests in China as well as “reports of actions partially violent [Chinese] security forces against protesters. The Biden administration has said it is monitoring the situation in China “closely” and being “cautious” in discussing Beijing’s strict handling of the pandemic, said John Kirby, spokesman for the Council of United States national security, to reporters at a press briefing in Washington DC today. Protests simmer in major Chinese cities after Urumqi fire Thousands of people in at least 10 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets on November 26, chanting slogans like “End Lockdowns!” “We don’t want Covid tests, we want jobs!” according to videos circulating on Chinese social networks. The protests have also spread to dozens of universities across China, including Beijing’s Tsinghua University, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alma mater. Peaceful protesters held up blank white sheets of paper as a symbol against the Chinese government’s extreme censorship of online speech during the pandemic. In Shanghai, the first city where protests were reported on Nov. 26, several protesters were heard shouting, “Xi Jinping quit, the Communist Party quit,” marking a rare moment in Communist China’s history. Police and government workers dressed in white hazmat suits were seen clashing with crowds and making arrests on the spot. The widespread protests are the boldest display of public anger towards Xi’s zero Covid policy and his government since the pandemic began in early 2020. It is also believed to be the largest civil protest in mainland China since the Tiananmen Square movement in 1989. The unrest was sparked by a fire that killed at least 10 people in a residential building complex in Urumqi, a city in northwest China, on November 23. Urumqi, a city of more than four million people, had been under a strict lockdown for more than 100 days. Videos circulating on social media showed that firefighters were unable to get to the site in time as the entrance and walkways to the apartment complex were blocked by barriers and cars with dead batteries due to three months of inactivity. The Chinese government has yet to issue an official response to what happened over the weekend. On November 27, blue barriers were erected on Urumqi Road in Shanghai, where protesters had gathered the night before. Local police reportedly began randomly arresting people on the streets and subways and searching their phones in an apparent effort to identify those who participated in the protests, according to videos posted on Twitter.

