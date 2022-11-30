Trump fires back at ‘loser’ McConnell, says Fuentes’ views ‘would not have been accepted’ if raised at dinner





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump hit back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, calling him a ‘loser to our nation and to the Republican Party’ while telling Fox News Digital he didn’t know white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and had Fuentes expressed his views during their “very quick dinner”, it “would not have been accepted”.

McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday condemned Trump for his dinner last week with Kanye West, aka Ye, and Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, saying Trump is unlikely to win re-election in 2024 because of the event.

“There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy. And anyone who meets people holding that view, in my opinion, has a very slim chance of being elected president of the United States. United,” McConnell said.

When asked to respond to McConnell’s comments, Trump criticized the Senate GOP leader.

MCCONNELL SKIP TRUMP FOR DINNER WITH KANYE, FUENTES SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ TO BE ELECTED PRESIDENT

Former President Trump fired back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have won re-election in Kentucky without my approval, which he begged me to do because he was falling,” Trump said. “His well-funded opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I led him from two points to 21 points in a matter of days.”

A representative for McConnell declined to comment on Trump’s criticism.

Regarding the highly controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week, Trump said he “never heard of Nick Fuentes.”

“I had never heard of the man, I had no idea of ​​his opinions, and they were not expressed at the table during our very quick dinner, otherwise it would not have been accepted”, said Trump.

Fuentes, a white nationalist, has a habit of making racist remarks and engaging in Holocaust revisionism despite asserting that he does not deny the Holocaust. As for Ye, who has also been criticized for his anti-Semitic remarks, Trump said he “asked to see me for advice”, saying he had “heard that Kanye was having difficulties, including financial difficulties”. .

Kanye West – Best of Kanye West

“He asked me to meet him,” Trump said.

“If you see it, fake news media will create a problem,” Trump said. “If you don’t see it, the fake media will say I’m a racist.”

“The meeting was uneventful,” Trump continued, noting that when it comes to white supremacy, it “is normal for the media” to blame him.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS TRUMP’S DINNER WITH NICK FUENTES, SAYS BIGOTERIE AND HATE HAVE ‘NO PLACE IN AMERICA’

“They know it’s not true,” he said.

The former president, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month, told Fox News Digital that “no one has proven to be more of a friend to Israel than Donald Trump.”

“No one has to prove or be defensive about me and Israel,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “They recognized that I am Israel’s best friend and president.”

“I gave them the embassy in Jerusalem,” Trump said, referring to the Trump administration’s 2018 transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move long debated in Washington and which showed that the United States officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“From the historic Abraham Accords bringing peace to the Middle East, the withdrawal of the disastrous Iranian nuclear deal, the appointment of a special envoy to fight the scourge of anti-Semitism, the relocation of the American Embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, President Trump has always been, and continues to be, the closest friend and ally of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.” a Trump adviser told Fox News Digital.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday also criticized the meeting.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also criticized Tuesday’s meeting: “I don’t think anyone should be spending time with Nick Fuentes.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

“I don’t think anybody should be spending time with Nick Fuentes,” McCarthy told media at the White House on Tuesday after a meeting with President Joe Biden. “He has no place in this Republican Party.”

DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION RACE FOR PRESIDENT

McCarthy, however, apparently defended Trump, saying he had come out “four times and condemned” Fuentes, adding that he “didn’t know who he was.”

When pressed further on Fuentes, McCarthy said, “I condemn his ideology. It has no place in society.”

Last week, Ye posted a video saying Trump was “really impressed” by Fuentes, whom he described as a “loyalist”, and that the artist caught Trump off guard by asking him to be his vice -President.

“I think the thing Trump was most disturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video. “I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN ‘BETRAYED ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH COMMUNITY,’ HAS PLEDGED TO STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS IF ELECTED IN 2024

Fuentes, meanwhile, said on his show that the dinner was “very interesting” and said he didn’t think Trump knew who he was.

“I don’t think he knew I was me at dinner, let’s put it that way,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to say he didn’t know me. I’m not sure, but he certainly didn’t know I was me when I arrived at dinner, and I didn’t mean that my statements and my whole background somehow become a public relations problem for the president.”

Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News Digital that Democrats should “condemn Antifa.”

“You don’t see people condemning Antifa, they destroyed Portland, what they did in Minneapolis, look at that,” Trump said. “Why don’t people condemn Antifa?”

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital political reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-fires-back-loser-mcconnell-says-fuentes-views-werent-expressed-wouldnt-have-been-accepted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos