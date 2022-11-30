Farah Khan Sends Rs 5 Billion Legal Notice To Geo, Umar Zahoor, Shahzeb Khanzada Over Alleged Sale Of Toshakhana Gifts – Pakistan





Farah Khan, a close aide to the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, on Tuesday sent a Rs 5 billion legal notice to Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, Geo News and presenter Shahzeb Khanzada for broadcasting remarks about his alleged involvement in selling Toshakhana gifts.

On November 15, Zahoor appeared on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch given to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for $2 million. worth around Rs 280 million at the time of sale in 2019.

The Toshakhana case over the sale of state gifts received by Imran became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader for making false statements and incorrect statement.

The matter came to light again when Zahoor claimed on Geo News that he bought the watch through former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah.

The Dubai-based businessman also claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million, but after negotiations I bought it for $2 million. The payment, he added, was made in cash at Farah’s insistence.

The allegations drew an outcry from PTI leaders including Akbar, who denied Zahoor’s allegations while Imran said he would take the case to international courts against Zahoor and Geo.

Farah’s legal notice, dated November 26, alleged that Zahoor deliberately made various defamatory remarks against him and falsely told the anchor that Akbar introduced him to Farah who then met him to sell a shows, causing him considerable damage to his reputation.

He said his statements without any evidence were pure denial and an open violation of various constitutional rights and also encouraged his rivals to pursue a harmful agenda to spread false and negative propaganda against Farah.

The notice alleged that Zahoor, Geo and Khanzada deliberately targeted Farah for evil designs and machinations to pursue a personal and dishonest vendetta to defame and devastate her name, business and reputation.

He claimed that Farah did not even visit Dubai in 2019 and attached her travel history as proof.

The notice said that its copies had been sent to the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for them to take prompt action. the appropriate measures against the respondents.

The notice called on Zahoor, Geo and Khanzada to:

cease and desist (C&D) of any ongoing defamation of Farah and her business issue an unconditional apology and written assurance prompt C&D within seven days of receipt of notices post a contradiction and issue an unconditional apology along with a prompt and perpetual C&D insurance on Geo News as well as social media within seven days of receipt of notices pay Rs 5 billion as compensation to Farah

The notice threatened legal action if the stipulations were not followed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1723826/farah-khan-sends-rs5bn-legal-notice-to-geo-umar-zahoor-shahzeb-khanzada-over-toshakhana-gift-sale-allegation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos