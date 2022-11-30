Rabbi who prayed at Trump inauguration ‘shocked’ over dinner with ‘two fanatics’





A prominent US rabbi who delivered a prayer at Donald Trump’s inauguration in early 2017 has called on the former president to speak out against rapper Kanye West and anti-Semitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes, after the two joined Trump in dinner at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida last week.

Last Tuesday’s meeting drew a slew of criticism of the ex-president, including from former Vice President Mike Pence Trump, former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Jewish groups like the Zionist Organization of America, which honored Trump just two days before his 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch in mid-November.

In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, Rabbi Marvin Hier, the founder of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), said he was “shocked to the core” to learn that Trump was “hosting two anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort last week.

Yesterday wrote that he “couldn’t help but wonder what other former presidents like Washington and Lincoln and Truman and Reagan, or civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bayard Rustin, would say. of such a meeting? It would have been like hosting the KKK leaders for dinner.

“I cannot believe that a man with Jewish grandchildren, who was the first president to recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people by moving the United States Embassy to the holy city, and who inviting this native of New York’s Lower East Side to lead our nation in prayer at his inauguration, could make such an ill-conceived decision,” wrote Yesterday of Trump whose daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism before marry Jared Kushner. The couple are raising their three Jewish children.

Yesterday said that while Trump had never heard of Fuentes before, as the former president claimed, ‘surely he knew all about West, who exposed and threatened Jews on social media over and over again’ .

Then-President-elect Donald Trump raises his fist as he arrives for the 58th presidential inauguration at the United States Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

West has been embroiled in a scandal since last month over a number of anti-Semitic comments and threats on social media and in interviews, which led to his (temporary) suspension from the platforms and the end of his ties with big companies like Adidas. Yesterday quoted West’s recent comments which included: I’m going to die con 3 on Jews I don’t think [the Jews] have the ability to do anything on their own. I think they were born in the money and the jews own [the] The black voice was no longer going to belong to the Jewish media.

West also said we need a government of Christians, adding that Jews can be here, but they can’t make our laws.

Fuentes, meanwhile, is a raging anti-Semite and Holocaust denier whose comments include calling Jews a hostile tribal elite and saying that Israel was the Antichrist. He also questioned the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust. Fuentes has been described as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Department of Justice and attended the racist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the Stop the Steal rally on January 6 which led to a uprising in the Capitol. .

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/ Ann Arbor News via AP)

Fuentes produces the America First podcast, which he used to amass a large following known as the openly anti-Semitic and racist Groyper Army. His YouTube channel was permanently suspended in early 2020 for violating the platforms’ hate speech policy.

Since last Tuesday’s dinner, Trump has yet to acknowledge Fuentes’ long history of racist and anti-Semitic remarks, or denounce the defamatory statements of either man.

Yesterday said he was ‘carried by the voices of some prominent Republicans who have joined Democrats in speaking out against Trump’s meeting with West and Fuentes’, adding that ‘many more need to speak out’. He noted that “American political and civil discourse is broken” and anti-Semitism is on the rise in the United States, citing recent comments by FBI Director Christopher Wray who said the Jewish community in the United States was being hit. from all sides.

Wray said about 63% of religious hate crimes are motivated by anti-Semitism, and that it targets a group that makes up about 2.4% of the US population.

Yesterday said those numbers ‘don’t even reflect the latest tsunami of anti-Jewish hatred dominating social media in the wake of Kanye Ye Wests [Louis] Pernicious Farrakhan-style anti-Jewish outbursts that followed.

Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2022. (AP/Ashley Landis)

The rabbi suggested that the “swamp” of Nazism and anti-Semitism was now based in the United States.

Yesterday said SWC’s namesake, late Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, loved the United States and ‘never forgot that it was American GIs who saved it in May 1945 “.

“He was mesmerized by the stars on the American flag, each signifying not only a state but also American values ​​of freedom and justice. When I asked him why he hadn’t moved to the United States, Simon replied that if you wanted to fight the scourge of Nazism and hatred of Jews, you had to carry the fight from the swamp. If Simon was alive today he would have moved here,” wrote Yesterday.

Addressing Trump at the end of the column, Yesterday said “our Jewish faith does not believe that anyone is perfect” and “instead of deviating, I urge you to clearly and unequivocally denounce the two fanatics you have hosted and all that they represent”.

The former president has a long history of not clearly condemning hate speech. During his 2016 campaign, Trump blasphemed when asked to speak out against the KKK after being endorsed by the group’s former leader, saying in a TV interview he knew nothing about David Duke.

In 2017, following deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump was widely criticized for saying both sides were responsible for the violence. And its rallies frequently feature inflammatory rhetoric from figures like Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke earlier this year at a far-right conference hosted by Fuentes.

