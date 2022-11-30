India Assumes Leadership on Global Stage with G-20 Chairmanship: Report





NEW DELHI: India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from Thursday, opening a unique opportunity for the country to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement. During the G-20 Chairmanship, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year will be one of India’s most prominent international gatherings. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G-20 Presidency via video conference. The lotus in the logo symbolizes India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought. Adwait’s philosophy, the Prime Minister said, emphasizes the unity of all creatures and this philosophy will be a means of resolving today’s conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. “Buddha’s message for liberation from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions to violence, through the G-20, India is giving them a new height,” he said. The Prime Minister noted that India’s G-20 Presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos. He said the world is facing the aftermath of a disruptive global pandemic that only happens once in a century, conflict and economic uncertainty. “The lotus in the G-20 logo is a symbol of hope in these trying times,” he said. said. Writing for the Europe Asia Foundation, India’s former envoy to Kazakhstan, Ashok Sajjanhar, said India would take over the presidency of the G20, one of today’s most important multilateral bodies, on December 1. According to him, this decisively signals the emergence of India as an important player on the world stage. “While most of the world’s countries, both developed and developing, have struggled to effectively address the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, India, through its bold leadership and visionary and its prudent policies, has so far been able to successfully navigate the headwinds it has encountered,” he added.Two days before India assumed the chairmanship of the G20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that New Delhi wishes to use the chairmanship of the group to reflect today’s interests and concerns of the global South. “India would like to use the G20 presidency in many ways to reflect the interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they are sidelined and not just a voice but would like to bring the south global something we have tested and prepared at home,” he said Jaishankar made the remarks at the annual flagship event co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

