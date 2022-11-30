Politics
China protests gray rhinoceros moment for Xi Jinping. And it will only get stronger
Ohen Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to the Black Swan or Gray Rhino events in his recentspeech, he was referring to the internal and external challenges facing Beijing. We don’t know how Xi views the ongoing nationwide protests against his zero Covid policy, but he does know that the factors for a gray rhino-related event have been building up for some time.
The relative silence of Chinese states in the face of the protests reveals that Beijing does not want to elevate the unrest to a gray rhinoceros incident by cracking down harshly. The protests are no longer about Covid-19 restrictions and are directly linked to political demands for greater freedom of movement and freedom of expression on taboo subjects in China.
Apple factory workers demonstrate inZhengzhouand the protest againstUrumqiA fire that killed 10 did not spark this wave of dissent. Activist Peng Lifahad has already inspired Chinese citizens to raise their voices during theSitong Bridgeprotest in response to Xi’s rise to power in the 20eParty Congress.
Gray Rhino attacks Xi
For a long time, raising your voice to make political demands at mass rallies was unheard of in China. The protests would focus on issues such as labor rights and access to good infant formula, leaving heavy political topics aside.
But the Sitong Bridge unrest in October left a significant mark on the psyche of Chinese youth. It has become a model for the current wave of protest agitators who are quick to link demands to lift Covid restrictions with broader political calls. Their white A4 sheet symbolizes their tacit desire for freedom of expression and political change.
The rhino that Xi Jinping has been trying to avoid for a while is blamed on him in the form of leaking information coupled with the youthful drive to break the quarantine cycle.
The policy of Xis Covid, a legalistic tool of discipline, has marked young people. It takes a lot to bring students from elite universities like Tsinghua to a street protest. But Xi has accomplished that.
Some students have spent weeks in arbitrary quarantine after testing positive or coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. People have been quarantined so often that the combined time spent in isolation is even months. Remember that it was student movements at major universities that led to the famous Tiananmen Square protest in 1989.
A striking aspect of these protests has been the growing dissatisfaction of young Chinese international students with the country’s politics. Students outside China played a pivotal role in helping young people living in China organize their protest.
International Chinese students were unable to return to China due to strict Covid policy and exorbitant flight prices. Travel restrictions have turned many apolitical students into political dissidents concerned about their country’s future. These movements are proof that Chinese citizens, whether or not they live in the country, have divergent opinions on the functioning of states.
Read also : Never Waste a Good CrisisHow Xi Jinping Eliminated His Rivals and Seized Control of the CCP
Bots counter protests
With the current protests, Beijing has found its citizens posting videos of their unrest on Twitter, a banned platform in China. Twitter has become the primary mode of consuming and disseminating information about the movement. The use of the microblogging site for anti-government protests was the gray rhinoceros event Beijing expected and quickly rolled out a playbook to counter it.
To distract people from the protest videos shared on Twitter, bots likely originating in China deployed the classic strategy of obfuscating information with explicit, irrelevant advertisements and clothing brands on sale.
Search results promoted by these bots appear when trying to search for city names in Chinese, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, and Lanzhou.
I looked at the number of tweets by each account over time. Interestingly, over 70% of these spam accounts only started tweeting like crazy recently,wrotea Twitter account named Air-moving Device, which regularly posts data-driven analysis on China.
Dataanalysis reveals that 95% of accounts on Chinese Twitter were shared spamexplicit images and videos when users searched for Chinese cities on the site.
Beijing has started targeting protesters to slowly end the unrest.
In Shanghai, the policestopped people to check if their phones have Telegram, Twitter or other social media or messaging apps. In Beijing, some protesters received phone calls from police asking for the time they were attending protests and the number of attendees.
Demonstrations have beenseenin at least 10 locations in Beijing, where the public security apparatus is the most sprawling of any major urban area. Sunday, the policeshowat protest sites in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou to prevent people from gathering.
The police stressed that the demonstration last night was an illegal assembly and that if we had any demands we could submit them through the usual channels, an agitator ToldAFPin an interview.
It is unclear how the protesters were identified since many did not have their identities checked by police during Sunday’s demonstration in Beijing.
China is known for relying on facial recognition technology for policing. Beijing will likely wage such a campaign to deter people from protesting by targeting small groups.
Sensing growing frustration in Zhongnanhai, local governments are making further adjustments to end the protests. The Guangzhou Economic Center has announced that residents will no longer need to undergo mass testing.
Xi will rely on internal police mechanisms to quell the protest without using excessive force. The Ministry of Public Security held a press conference on Monday to promote the work highlighted during the 20eParty Congress.
Efforts should be made to ensure a new model of development with a new model of security, high-quality development with a high level of security and better escort for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, said an article by Anshun Public Security Department’s Weibo about Monday’s press conference, which didn’t even mention the nationwide protests.
Read also : China has been pushing Xiplomacy all these years. The world only wakes up now
Some blame foreign forces
On Chinese social media, popular commentators have maintained relative silence suggesting that the usual scenario of blaming external powers for internal unrest has yet to unfold. A few commentators, such as the famous blogger Sima Nandidblamethe United States for inciting the protests.
Even if Beijing is curbing national unrest, it is clear that Chinese youth have learned to make their voices heard, a first since 1989.
Xi likely sees the protests as a gray rhinoceros event, as the trifecta of a slowing economy, zero Covid policy and a challenging global environment has kept him busy.
On Tuesday, Xi again promoted his allies to senior positions, suggesting he remain in charge. Zhao Yide, the current governor of Shaanxi, was promoted to party secretary of Shaanxi. He had worked closely with Xi and his allies in Zhejiang between 1983 and 2018.
On Monday, Xi Jinping was busyaccommodationMongolian President UkhnaagiinKhrelskhin Beijing.
We can’t say Xi didn’t see the gray rhino event coming. But for now, he will try to calm protesters by telling local provinces to relax Covid policies and internal policing mechanisms. Using strong force at this point will only prove counterproductive.
Xi might be able to jump that bull like a trained matador with police and state power, but the bull is now charged and will come back if he chooses to ignore it.
The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in International Politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.
(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)
|
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/eye-on-china/china-protests-a-grey-rhino-moment-for-xi-jinping-and-it-will-only-get-stronger/1242088/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- China protests gray rhinoceros moment for Xi Jinping. And it will only get stronger
- Attention students: Want to interact with PM Modi? Try these things
- Great Lakes Wellness Launches Daily Matcha Latte Collagen Peptides for a Vibrant and Delicious Pick-up Anytime of the Day | New
- Miami football alumni want offensive tackle in Alabama
- 11 designers to know from Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week
- FTC fines Google and iHeart Media $9.4 million for false Pixel 4 radio ads – TCPAWorld
- Shayla Brown wants a fairer Hollywood
- India Assumes Leadership on Global Stage with G-20 Chairmanship: Report
- On a state visit to the United States, Macron will draw a line under American protectionism
- Georgia and other states settle smartphone advertising lawsuits with Google and iHeartMedia | Kyodo News
- Rabbi who prayed at Trump inauguration ‘shocked’ over dinner with ‘two fanatics’
- ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor Clarence Gilyard dies at 66