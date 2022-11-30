China protests gray rhinoceros moment for Xi Jinping. And it will only get stronger

Ohen Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to the Black Swan or Gray Rhino events in his recentspeech, he was referring to the internal and external challenges facing Beijing. We don’t know how Xi views the ongoing nationwide protests against his zero Covid policy, but he does know that the factors for a gray rhino-related event have been building up for some time.

The relative silence of Chinese states in the face of the protests reveals that Beijing does not want to elevate the unrest to a gray rhinoceros incident by cracking down harshly. The protests are no longer about Covid-19 restrictions and are directly linked to political demands for greater freedom of movement and freedom of expression on taboo subjects in China.

Apple factory workers demonstrate inZhengzhouand the protest againstUrumqiA fire that killed 10 did not spark this wave of dissent. Activist Peng Lifahad has already inspired Chinese citizens to raise their voices during theSitong Bridgeprotest in response to Xi’s rise to power in the 20eParty Congress.

Gray Rhino attacks Xi

For a long time, raising your voice to make political demands at mass rallies was unheard of in China. The protests would focus on issues such as labor rights and access to good infant formula, leaving heavy political topics aside.

But the Sitong Bridge unrest in October left a significant mark on the psyche of Chinese youth. It has become a model for the current wave of protest agitators who are quick to link demands to lift Covid restrictions with broader political calls. Their white A4 sheet symbolizes their tacit desire for freedom of expression and political change.

The rhino that Xi Jinping has been trying to avoid for a while is blamed on him in the form of leaking information coupled with the youthful drive to break the quarantine cycle.

The policy of Xis Covid, a legalistic tool of discipline, has marked young people. It takes a lot to bring students from elite universities like Tsinghua to a street protest. But Xi has accomplished that.

Some students have spent weeks in arbitrary quarantine after testing positive or coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. People have been quarantined so often that the combined time spent in isolation is even months. Remember that it was student movements at major universities that led to the famous Tiananmen Square protest in 1989.

A striking aspect of these protests has been the growing dissatisfaction of young Chinese international students with the country’s politics. Students outside China played a pivotal role in helping young people living in China organize their protest.

International Chinese students were unable to return to China due to strict Covid policy and exorbitant flight prices. Travel restrictions have turned many apolitical students into political dissidents concerned about their country’s future. These movements are proof that Chinese citizens, whether or not they live in the country, have divergent opinions on the functioning of states.

Bots counter protests

With the current protests, Beijing has found its citizens posting videos of their unrest on Twitter, a banned platform in China. Twitter has become the primary mode of consuming and disseminating information about the movement. The use of the microblogging site for anti-government protests was the gray rhinoceros event Beijing expected and quickly rolled out a playbook to counter it.

To distract people from the protest videos shared on Twitter, bots likely originating in China deployed the classic strategy of obfuscating information with explicit, irrelevant advertisements and clothing brands on sale.

Search results promoted by these bots appear when trying to search for city names in Chinese, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, and Lanzhou.

I looked at the number of tweets by each account over time. Interestingly, over 70% of these spam accounts only started tweeting like crazy recently,wrotea Twitter account named Air-moving Device, which regularly posts data-driven analysis on China.

Dataanalysis reveals that 95% of accounts on Chinese Twitter were shared spamexplicit images and videos when users searched for Chinese cities on the site.

Beijing has started targeting protesters to slowly end the unrest.

In Shanghai, the policestopped people to check if their phones have Telegram, Twitter or other social media or messaging apps. In Beijing, some protesters received phone calls from police asking for the time they were attending protests and the number of attendees.

Demonstrations have beenseenin at least 10 locations in Beijing, where the public security apparatus is the most sprawling of any major urban area. Sunday, the policeshowat protest sites in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou to prevent people from gathering.

The police stressed that the demonstration last night was an illegal assembly and that if we had any demands we could submit them through the usual channels, an agitator ToldAFPin an interview.

It is unclear how the protesters were identified since many did not have their identities checked by police during Sunday’s demonstration in Beijing.

China is known for relying on facial recognition technology for policing. Beijing will likely wage such a campaign to deter people from protesting by targeting small groups.

Sensing growing frustration in Zhongnanhai, local governments are making further adjustments to end the protests. The Guangzhou Economic Center has announced that residents will no longer need to undergo mass testing.

Xi will rely on internal police mechanisms to quell the protest without using excessive force. The Ministry of Public Security held a press conference on Monday to promote the work highlighted during the 20eParty Congress.

Efforts should be made to ensure a new model of development with a new model of security, high-quality development with a high level of security and better escort for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, said an article by Anshun Public Security Department’s Weibo about Monday’s press conference, which didn’t even mention the nationwide protests.

Some blame foreign forces

On Chinese social media, popular commentators have maintained relative silence suggesting that the usual scenario of blaming external powers for internal unrest has yet to unfold. A few commentators, such as the famous blogger Sima Nandidblamethe United States for inciting the protests.

Even if Beijing is curbing national unrest, it is clear that Chinese youth have learned to make their voices heard, a first since 1989.

Xi likely sees the protests as a gray rhinoceros event, as the trifecta of a slowing economy, zero Covid policy and a challenging global environment has kept him busy.

On Tuesday, Xi again promoted his allies to senior positions, suggesting he remain in charge. Zhao Yide, the current governor of Shaanxi, was promoted to party secretary of Shaanxi. He had worked closely with Xi and his allies in Zhejiang between 1983 and 2018.

On Monday, Xi Jinping was busyaccommodationMongolian President UkhnaagiinKhrelskhin Beijing.

We can’t say Xi didn’t see the gray rhino event coming. But for now, he will try to calm protesters by telling local provinces to relax Covid policies and internal policing mechanisms. Using strong force at this point will only prove counterproductive.

Xi might be able to jump that bull like a trained matador with police and state power, but the bull is now charged and will come back if he chooses to ignore it.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in International Politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

