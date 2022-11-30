Online Safety Bill news: Online Safety Bill: UK Government claims to remove ‘lawful but harmful’ clause





The UK government has decided to remove the harmful clause from the controversial Online Safety Bill. After years of deliberation, the bill was introduced in parliament earlier this year. However, political unrest in the UK since the summer, which saw the ousting of Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss, forced the government to delay the bill. After Liz Truss became prime minister in September, Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for digital, revealed the new government wanted to amend the controversial bill before bringing it back to parliament. However, Truss’s resignation further delayed the bill. The populist bill is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons next week. Upon its introduction, lawmakers will be allowed to consider proposals to regulate speech on digital platforms. According to media reports, the government has responded to growing concerns over the now-removed clause that could have led platforms to excessively block content and restrict free speech. A BBC report suggested the removed clause would force the most risky platforms to remove legal but harmful material. Proponents of the clause alleged that the bill was watered down for political reasons, although Secretary Donelan said that was not the case.

Liz Truss resigns; Rishi Sunak could be on his way to Liz Truss resigns; Rishi Sunak could be on his way to PM until replacement is found Britain’s Liz Truss has resigned, saying she will remain prime minister until a successor is chosen. Elections in a week She also said elections for a new prime minister would take place within a week. Resignation follows chaos The resignation came shortly after she lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, and sacked her finance minister. Tax reduction policy Liz Truss’ woes began when her flagship tax-cutting policy caused market chaos. The Online Safety Bill aims to control the internet and the government wants it to be implemented before next summer. The bill received heavy criticism from the Labor Party and civil society, who protested that the bill was a step backwards. Popular social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook would fall directly within the scope of the clause. However, the clause would have required these platforms to remove harmful content like self-harm, misogynistic posts, etc. FAQs: When will the bill be tabled in Parliament?

Next week. Who is the Secretary of State for Digital?

Michelle Donelan.

