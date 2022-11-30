Is Trump’s influence waning in Wisconsin?





MADISON, Wis. Across the country, the so-called red wave that former President Donald Trump was hoping for didn’t happen, and the candidates he backed in Wisconsin didn’t fare well on Election Day either.

In the aftermath of November’s midterm elections, some voters may wonder if Trump has done the Republican Party more harm than good.

There’s no doubt Trump still has a presence in Badger’s state, but it’s not necessarily the one Republican legislative leaders want.

Donald Trump has done some good things, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, explained at a WisPolitics event last week. He brought new people into the party. He widened the scope. He made people who didn’t think they were Republicans feel like someone was fighting for them.

Vos credited Trump for his latest re-election win. However, it was for the opposite reason that many people might think.

I am convinced that if Donald Trump had not approved of my main opponent, I could have lost, Vos said.

Vos, who has been the target of criticism from Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results, easily beat his challenger Adam Steen, who ran a write-in campaign for the general election. The primary race, however, was much closer.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos kisses a supporter during a vigil party for the August primary election. (Spectrum News 1/Andrew Havranek)

I got more votes in 2022 than I did in 2018, so obviously Donald Trump’s reach isn’t nearly as deep as he thinks he is, Vos said.

On Tuesday morning on “The Jay Weber Show” on WISN-AM, Tim Michels spoke at length for the first time since his loss in the gubernatorial race. Michels said Trump told him five days before the election that he didn’t need to go to Wisconsin again because Michels was going to win. Instead, Michels lost nearly three percentage points to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, speaks as former President Donald Trump, right, listens to a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

I spoke to someone, a Ron Johnson-Tony Evers constituent, and the only reason why [they voted for Evers over Michels] was because Trump endorsed Michels, said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Republican leaders like LeMahieu have said they still believe Trump can inflame rural Wisconsinites, but ultimately it’s a numbers game.

Ron Johnson captured that Trump enthusiasm there, but there are just more suburban voters in WOW counties and BOW counties,” LeMahieu explained. “There’s one percent Republicans who are so put off by Donald Trump.”

When parsing the numbers, nearly 69,000 Wisconsin residents who voted for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson did not vote for Tim Michels. They either voted for someone else, including Governor Evers, or simply didn’t vote in the gubernatorial race.

