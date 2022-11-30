



UNITED NATIONS (AP) The UN special envoy for Syria warned on Tuesday that the current military escalation in Syria is dangerous for civilians and regional stability, and he urged Turkey and Kurdish-led forces in the north to immediately defuse and restore the relative calm that has prevailed for three years.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that the UN’s call for maximum restraint and de-escalation also applies to other parts of Syria. He pointed to the upsurge in truce violations in the last rebel-held stronghold in northwestern Idlib, airstrikes attributed to Israel in Damascus, Homs, Hama and Latakia, as well as airstrikes reported to the Syrian-Iraqi border, security incidents and new military clashes. in the south.

In northwest Idlib, he said, government airstrikes have killed and injured civilians who fled fighting during the nearly 12-year war and now live in camps. He said the attacks destroyed their tents and displaced hundreds of families. Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group in Idlib, reportedly attacked government forces and government-controlled areas, causing civilian casualties, he added. But Pedersen said his main concern now was the slow increase in mutual strikes between the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main US-backed Kurdish-led force in Syria, and Turkey and armed opposition groups in the northern Syria, with violence spilling over into Turkish territory. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to order a ground invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups following a November 3 explosion in Istanbul that killed six and injured dozens, and the government launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria. and Iraq in retaliation. Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes killed civilians and threatened the fight against the Islamic State group. But Pedersen cited reports of Syrian Democratic Forces attacks on Turkish forces, including inside Turkish territory. The UN envoy said he had come to New York to warn the Security Council of the dangers of an ongoing military escalation and his fear of what a major military operation would mean for Syrian civilians and for regional security in the broad sense. And I also fear a scenario where the situation escalates partly because today there is no serious effort to resolve the conflict politically, Pedersen said. He expressed concern that the committee made up of government, opposition and civil society representatives supposed to revise the Syrian constitution had not met for six months and reiterated his call for a meeting in Geneva in January. Russia had raised questions about Geneva as a location, which Pedersen said had been thoroughly addressed by Swiss authorities, but Moscow has now raised another issue which it has refused to divulge. It is now the question of Russia’s political will to move forward or not, the UN envoy later told reporters. And like I said to the board, the longer it takes to see each other again, the more problematic it will be. So, I really hope I get some positive news about it. Pedersen said there was a way forward in the coming weeks: stopping the military escalation, renewing cross-border aid deliveries northwest of Idlib that expire in January, resuming constitutional committee meetings, prioritize work on detained and missing Syrians, and identify and implement step-by-step confidence-building measures. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia alluded to Moscow’s concerns, saying that decisions on further inter-Syrian dialogue in the constitutional committee should be taken by the Syrians themselves without outside interference.” To that end, he said, Russia welcomes Pedersen’s contacts with Damascus and the opposition, but not his step-by-step initiative,” saying it is not part of the special envoy’s mandate. Nebenzia described the overall situation in Syria as tense, with persistent terrorist threats, and the north, northeast and south exposed to illegal foreign military presence as the humanitarian and socio-economic situation continues to deteriorate. He blamed US and European sanctions for making the situation worse. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has called Russia’s claims that the humanitarian crisis in Syria is the result of sanctions, allegedly lackluster Western funding and supposed shortcomings in early recovery programs for Syria groundless “and deliberate misinformation and malicious intent”. It is nothing more than a dangerous distraction meant to take the conversation away from the real issue: renewing the cross-border mechanism in Syria” to get humanitarian aid to the northwest, she said. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the council in a video conference that the gap between Syrians’ needs and available funding was growing. The trend is clear: more and more people need our support every year to survive,” he said. We expect to see an increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance, from 14.6 million this year to over 15 million in 2023.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myjournalcourier.com/news/article/UN-envoy-Military-escalation-in-Syria-is-17619290.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos