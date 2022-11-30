Imran will be greeted with ‘tomatoes and eggs’ if he tries to conquer Sindh: Sharjeel – Pakistan





HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon says if [PTI chairman] Imran Khan attempted to conquer Sindh, he would be greeted with tomatoes and eggs.

He said it was the PPP whose leaders sacrificed their lives in the name of democracy and it was the party leadership that led a struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Mr Memon was addressing a large rally of party workers in his Tandojam constituency held on the eve of the 55th founding day of the party.

He said the PPP leaders were assassinated because they always talked about strengthening Pakistan and the Pakistani nation. He said he was proud to be called Jiyala.

He said the PPP had a rich history of leadership that could not be matched by anyone, adding that it was the same leadership that made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that ZA Bhutto was the architect of the nuclear program and he also woke up the masses. He said the executed prime minister had given Pakistan a constitution as well as health facilities and peasant-friendly policies.

The minister recalled that Benazir Bhutto brought missile technology to the country and did all those works which had never been seen in the history of Pakistan. He said the First Women Bank, Women’s Police Station, basic health facilities and basic education initiatives were some of the excellent works done by Benazir Bhutto.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari introduced Benazir income support scheme to alleviate poverty, secure the rights of Balochistan province and strengthen the parliament.

Mr Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had lifted the country out of crisis after what Imran Khan and his coterie had done to the country.

He said Mr Khan should suffer the same fate he inflicted on his opponents, who suffered trials and tribulations.

MPA Imdad Pitafi, Rawal Sharjeel Memon and Javed Nayab Leghari also spoke.

Posted in Dawn, November 30, 2022

