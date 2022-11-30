Republicans denounce Trump meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes : NPR





Nick Fuentes (center) waves to supporters before speaking at a pro-Trump march on November 14, 2020 in Washington. Fuentes, who has been called a white supremacist and anti-Semite by the Anti-Defamation League, sat down to dinner with former President Trump and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, last week. Jacquelyn Martin/AP .

House and Senate Republicans spoke out against former President Donald Trump’s dinner last week with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes .

“There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. “And anyone who meets people who hold that view, in my opinion, has a very slim chance of being elected President of the United States.”

Earlier in the day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced Fuentes, labeled a white supremacist pundit and organizer by the Anti-Defamation League, in language similar to McConnell’s. although he refrained from condemning the former president.

“I don’t think anyone should hang out with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party,” McCarthy said. “I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and didn’t know who he was.”

When a reporter pointed out to McCarthy that the former president only denied knowing Fuentes didn’t condemn his ideologies, McCarthy replied, “Well, I condemn his ideology, it has no place in society; at all.”

JOURNALIST: Is there a reason you haven’t yet condemned the former president for having dinner with a white supremacist?

MCCARTHY: I don’t think anyone should hang out with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party. … I condemn his ideology… pic.twitter.com/ccd6GnN1Ok

— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 29, 2022

The former president had dinner with Ye and Fuentes at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago last Tuesday, where, according to Ye’s official Twitter account, the rapper asked Trump to be his running mate for the presidential race. of 2024.

Trump, who recently announced his 2024 presidential bid, took to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday to try to erase the record. He said in a message that Ye had requested the meeting for “advice regarding some of his difficulties”, noting that he did not know Fuentes.

Pence also strongly denounced dinner with Fuentes

The executives’ reactions to the dinner came a day after former Vice President Mike Pence said Trump should apologize for even sitting down with Fuentes.

“Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Pence said in an interview with News Nation Now. “And I think he should apologize for that, and he should speak out against these individuals and their hateful rhetoric without reservation.”

Pence, who reflects on his own presidential run, also noted that he doesn’t believe Trump is an anti-Semite.

