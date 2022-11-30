India extends support to Palestinian people, says PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had given unwavering support to the Palestinian people, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “On this International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I reiterate India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause,” the statement said. In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On this day in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine, according to the United Nations. In the statement, Prime Minister Modi said India’s ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in common history. “We have always supported the Palestinian people in their quest for economic and social development with dignity and self-reliance. We hope that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution,” the statement said. “India has also been at the forefront of extending development assistance to Palestine over the years. Our flagship projects such as the India-Palestine Technology Park, the Palestinian National Printing House and four schools are already functional while other projects including the Palestinian Diplomatic Academy, Women Empowerment Center (Turathi) and a super specialty hospital are being set up,” the statement added. Over the past few years, India and Palestine have significantly increased their contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to enhance its capacity for humanitarian activities.

“On behalf of the government and people of India, I extend my best wishes to the people of the State of Palestine on their journey towards statehood, peace and prosperity,” the statement read. Earlier, in its resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005, the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, within the framework of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people on November 29, to continue to organize an annual exhibition on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN, according to the UN. The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest possible support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.

