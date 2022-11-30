Trump news today – live: Mitt Romney denounces Trump’s disgusting dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes





Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Critics continue to pour in after the former president arranged a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has been on an anti-Semitic rampage lately, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the activists America’s most notorious white supremacists and it seems leading Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.

A leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that Donald Trump was not an anti-Semite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But it integrates, it legitimizes hatred of Jews and those who hate Jews. And that scares me.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he has presidential immunity from trial over his actions around the 2020 election in the latest blow to the former president as the fallout from an encounter with Kanye West and a white supremacist continues.

Civil rights groups, including the NAACP, are suing Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee for attempting to disenfranchise voters, intimidate election officials and undermine legally cast votes in violation of federal voting rights law and Ku Klux Klan law.

While Mr. Trump’s lawyers have argued that he has absolute immunity, DC District Judge Emmet Sullivan disagreed.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1669783206ICYMI: New GOP congressman condemns Fuentes – but not Trump

While many Republican members of Congress remain silent on Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, Mike Lawler, one of the new GOP representatives who won the party by its ultra-narrow majority, weighed in on the row in ruthless terms, although without mentioning the name of Donald Trump.

Mr. Lawler is something of a hero in the House GOP conference after he unseated DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney in a redesigned New York neighborhood.

John Bowden30 November 2022 04:40

1669779606Everything we know about the politically motivated attack on Nancy Pelosis’s husband

On October 28, Americans woke up to news of a violent, apparently politically motivated attack on the home of one of the nation’s most powerful political figures.

The attack has sparked anger, mockery, grim conspiracy theories, heightened security, warnings of an “increased threat” from domestic extremists ahead of November’s midterm elections and fears that the extreme rhetoric of far-right groups such as QAnon is only increasingly turning into violence. .

Here’s everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s brutal assault:

John Bowden30 November 2022 03:40

1669776006Mitt Romney calls Trump a gargoyle

The Utah senator has long been one of the most vocal anti-Trump voices in the GOP and is now opening fire on the ex-president as he faces one of the biggest political storms of his career. career.

There is no bottom to the degree to which he is ready to degrade, and the country for that matter, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate said.

John Bowden30 November 2022 02:40

1669772425Who could Donald Trump choose as vice-president in 2024?

Now that Donald Trump has officially launched his third campaign for the presidency, one of the few certainties about what he will do if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024 is that he will not run with his former vice-president. chairman, Mike Pence.

According to reports in Politico and other news outlets, the twice-impeached ex-president who stood atop the 2020 GOP ticket is now on the hunt for a much more slavish partner than the former governor. ‘Indiana, whose selection as running mate in 2016 was prompted by a desire to reassure social conservatives that Mr. Trump was on board with their agenda despite his past as a pro-abortion Democratic donor.

Last year, former Trump adviser Michael Caputo said anyone Mr Trump considered selecting should speak out about what happened in 2020, which means fully endorsing the repeated lies of former presidents about the election he lost after it was stolen from him.

Here’s what might do the trick:

John Bowden30 November 2022 01:40

1669768806Fox News Peter Doocy shot dead in clash at White House press conference: Not an accurate take

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden administration was promoting oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging domestic US producers.

During a briefing at the White House on Monday, Mr. Doocy asked: why does President Biden prefer to let American companies drill for oil in Venezuela rather than here in the United States?

John Kirby quickly dismissed this characterization.

John Bowden30 November 2022 00:40

1669765206When is the Georgia Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock – and what’s at stake?

The final contest to determine the composition of the United States Senate is fast approaching.

Democrats already have a majority – but securing a clean seat by shielding Sen. Raphael Warnock from a Republican challenge could be a massive victory for the party.

Learn more about the issues of the Peach State:

John Bowden29 November 2022 23:40

1669761606Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy against the United States

Members of a far-right anti-government militia have been convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

After a nearly two-month trial with testimony and argument from federal prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as the defendants themselves, Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs were found guilty by a federal jury in Washington D.C. on 29 November after three full days of deliberations.

Alex Woodward has more for The Independent:

John Bowden29 November 2022 22:40

1669759806Reporters sue Kevin McCarthy over false claims Trump ratted out white supremacist he dined with

Reporters have lobbied House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over his false claim that former President Donald Trump spoke out against white supremacist Nick Fuentes four times.

Mr McCarthy spoke to reporters after meeting President Joe Biden about a possible railroad strike.

Last week, Mr. Trump had dinner with rapper Kanye West and Mr. Fuentes, a noted white supremacist and anti-Semite.

More on the Eric Garcia spinoff:

John Bowden29 November 2022 22:10

1669758006White nationalist Nick Fuentes tells the far right to dream bigger than the Maga movement

The white nationalist who found himself in a meeting with former President Donald Trump now says the far right must dream bigger than the ex-president or his 2024 campaign.

Mr. Fuentes, a relentless fanatic whose authoritarian vision is to transform the GOP into a truly reactionary party based on white Christian nationalism, believes that Mr. Trump’s campaign and his predicted GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, for the presidential nomination of 2024 are both lower than the campaign that Trump ran in 2016.

Read more about Alex Woodward in The Independent:

John Bowden29 November 2022 21:40

1669756206A white nationalist and a 2024 rival: What happened at Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West?

More information is coming out about what exactly happened when Kanye West and Nick Fuentes met former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr West, who recently torpedoed his music career by embarking on a series of bizarre anti-Semitic rants on social media, causing his corporate sponsors to abandon him en masse, once sought out Mr Trump at Trump Tower in New York and in the White House during his presidency on a whim.

We now know he wants to run against or alongside Donald Trump in 2024, as well as what happened when Americas most prominent white nationalist met the president.

John Bowden29 November 2022 21:10

