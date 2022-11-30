Boris Johnson joins forces with Hampshire Clinic to issue urgent appeal





FORMER Prime Minister Boris Johnson has teamed up with a Hampshire clinic to launch an urgent appeal for medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals.

Boris launched the Urgent Ukraine Hospitals Christmas appeal in partnership with doctors from The HampshireClinicas pleading ‘don’t forget us’. Boris Johnson has teamed up with the Hampshire Clinic, part of the Circle Health Group, to launch an urgent appeal for medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals treating the sick and injured, warning they may run out of vital items such only bandages and defibrillators in a few weeks without donations. . SEE ALSO:Basingstoke residents react to news that Christmas lights will not be on The crisis has pushed Ukrainian hospitals to breaking point, with supply chains and buildings decimated. Doctors on the ground appealed for urgent help and the other 54 hospitals in Hampshire Clinicalongside Circles came to their aid. Over the past eight months, nearly 300 tons/3 million of medical supplies in 13 truckloads have been delivered to Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson since the start of the war. Boris visited the Enfield warehouse where supplies are gathered from the Hampshire Clinic with the Ukrainian Ambassador to see first-hand the logistics of transporting bulk hospital kits across Europe by truck. He was briefed by Ukrainian doctors helping to coordinate relief efforts and helped load the last truck with hospital beds and anesthesia machines. Speaking after the visit, he called on people to give generously to the appeal: Boris Johnson said: “The British general public are renowned for their generosity of spirit – even when times are tough at home – so I call on them to dig deep this Christmas and help give hope to heroic doctors Ukrainians fighting to save lives by supporting Circle Healths vital humanitarian mission Not a bandage or a bed you fund will be wasted in the Herculean task of rebuilding a brave and beautiful Ukraine SlavaUkraini: The British people are at your service sides, this Christmas and always. READ MORE: Confusion over land ownership in Basingstoke is a big problem A team of Ukrainian doctors working for Circle Health Group in the UK liaise directly with doctors and notify Circle Health Group of hospital stockouts in real time. Dedicated employees volunteer to drive loads across Europe into war-torn areas of Ukraine. Items delivered to date include hundreds of wheelchairs, crutches, scrubs, bandages, ambulances, operating tables, hospital beds, ventilators, anesthesia machines and prostheses . A Hampshire Clinic spokesperson added: “Everyone at Hampshire Clinic has been moved by the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine. We and the community of Basingstoke are proud to renew our commitment to our medical colleagues in Kyiv. , Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson.”

