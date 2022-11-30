Did Prime Minister Modi compare Renuka Chowdhury to Ramayana’s Surpanakha? A fact check





On November 29, Congress Leader and former Andhra Pradesh MP Rajya Sabha Renuka Chowdhury questioned the media for calling out Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge as he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana. Without mentioning the ongoing controversy over Kharge’s statement, Renuka said, “Modi compared me to Surpanakha in parliament. Where were the media then? Modi compared me to Surpanakha in parliament. Where were the media then? Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) November 29, 2022 Remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from February 2018 On February 7, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to the vote of thanks at the President’s speech at Rajya Sabha. During his speech, Congress MPs and leaders of other opposition parties kept interrupting him, angering the then Vice President and Speaker of the House, Venkaiah Naidu, who challenged them. cautioned against engaging in unruly and unparliamentary behavior. As he warned opposition leaders, Renuka Chowdhury of Congress laughed hysterically and his voice was distinctly heard from the background. Former Vice President Naidu asked the Prime Minister to suspend his speech. He selectively named Chowdhury and warned her again. However, Prime Minister Modi showed his wits and asked the then President not to stop him from laughing. While comparing Chowdhury’s laughter with an unnamed character from the Ramayana, he said, “Sabhapati Ji, meri aapko prarthana hai Renuka Ji ko aap Kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan series ke baad aise hasi sunane ka aaj saubhagya mila hai. (Respected President, I ask you not to say anything to Renuka Ji. We had the privilege of hearing such a laugh for the first time after the Ramayana series.) It is to be noted that PM did not say to whom he compared his laugh. His remarks angered Congress and opposition leaders, and the so-called controversy continued for days. As opposition leaders, their supporters and part of the media wondered how the PM could get such remarks across, BJP leaders countered why those voices were muted as Prime Minister Modi was ridiculed on several occasions. occasions. Message from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju On the same day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video from the now-deleted “Narendra Modi True Indian” Facebook page which explicitly had the Surpanakha scene from the Ramayana followed by the clip of Prime Minister Modi’s remarks. Screenshot of a now-deleted post on Facebook. Source: NDTV The video and post were later removed from Facebook. The same video is still available on some meme pages on Facebook. Coming to a Twitter post by Kiren Rijiju on the subject, the post is still there, but the video makes no reference to Surpanakha. Notably, Rijiju himself never compared Chowdhury to Surpanakha but only shared a video. Despite such a vexatious laugh from Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji did not get irritated. pic.twitter.com/pc5TGOYhZV Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2018 In a post on Twitter, Rijiju said, “Despite such a vexatious laugh from Renuka Chaudhary Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji did not get upset.” Statement by Mallikarjun Kharge On November 29, newly elected Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge made an offensive remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to the Demon King Raavan. Mallikarjun Kharge remarked at a public event in Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat that Modi had 100 heads since he stood in every election. “We see your face everywhere in company elections, MP elections and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? Kharge said at a rally at Behrampura in Ahmedabad. “I have seen that votes are requested on behalf of Modiji, be it municipal elections, company elections (or assembly elections) Asking for a vote on behalf of the candidate is Modi going to come work at the municipality? Will he help you in times of need?” Kharge added. Verdict: No, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not compare Renuka to Surpanakha. He only compared his laugh to an unnamed character from the Ramayana series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/fact-check-did-pm-modi-compare-congress-leader-renuka-chowdhury-with-ramayanas-surpanakha/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

