Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump likely won’t be Republican nominee after Nick Fuentes meeting at Mar-a-Lago





The two top Republicans in the US Congress broke their silence on Tuesday (local time) about former President Donald Trump’s dinner last week with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying the Republican Party has no room for the anti-Semitism or white supremacy.

Key points: Last week, former US President Donald Trump was set on fire after dining with prominent anti-Semites at Mar-a-Lago. said Mr Trump was wrong to meet with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West and said an apology was needed

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who could become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when Republicans take control in January, had not previously commented on the Nov. 22 meeting.

Mr. Trump launched his bid for the White House in 2024 on November 15 and is the top choice of Republican voters, according to opinion polls.

“There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy, and anyone who comes across people holding that view, in my opinion, [is]it is highly unlikely that he will ever be elected president of the United States,” Mr. McConnell told reporters without mentioning Mr. Trump by name.

“That would apply to all party leaders seeking office,” Mr. McConnell added, when asked if he would support Mr. Trump if he became the party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Mr McCarthy was pressed for his thoughts on the Trump dinner by reporters at the White House, after talks with President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think anyone should be spending time with Nick Fuentes,” said McCarthy, who is currently the House Minority Leader.

“His opinions are nowhere in the Republican Party [nor] within this country itself.”

Rare criticism from Republicans

Mr Trump said the meeting at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was unintentional, but the meeting drew rare criticism from fellow Republicans, some of whom accused the former president to reinforce extremism.

Tuesday’s comments were the first from Messrs. McCarthy and McConnell to address the Trump dinner.

Mr. Fuentes has been described as a white supremacist by the US Department of Justice.

The Anti-Defamation League said Mr Fuentes “jokingly denied the Holocaust and compared Jews burned in concentration camps to cookies in an oven”.

While president, Mr. Trump was widely criticized for not explicitly condemning white nationalists whose August 2017 rally on a college campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, was seen as provoking violence with counter-protesters, one of whom was killed.

“You also had people [who]were very good people on both sides,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

Pence demands an apology from Trump

On Monday, Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, demanded an apology from Mr. Trump for the meeting with Mr. Fuentes.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize,” Pence said in a television interview with NewsNation.

Mr. McCarthy mentioned that Mr. Trump said he did not know who Mr. Fuentes was.

“I condemn his ideology. It has no place in society,” he said of Mr Fuentes.

Mr Fuentes attended dinner with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, who also drew widespread criticism for his anti-Semitic comments.

Reuters

