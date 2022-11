Trump continues legal war with Twitter despite account recovery: lawyer

Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated by the social media site’s new boss, Elon Musk, but that doesn’t mean the ex-chief tweeter will end his legal battle with the London-based company. San Francisco, his attorney said.

Trump’s attorney John Coale told Bloomberg News that his client is refusing to drop his appeal of an earlier court ruling to launch his lawsuit against Twitter for banning him from the service following the Capitol riots. American on January 6, 2021. .

In May, a San Francisco federal judge appointed by Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, dismissed his lawsuit against Twitter accusing the site of illegally censoring him and violating his First Amendment rights.

Judge James Donato also pushed back against Trump’s efforts to challenge Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media platforms from litigation for content their users post.

Donald Trump has no plans to drop his lawsuit against Twitter now that the site’s new owner, Elon Musk, has reinstated his account, according to the former president’s lawyer.NurPhoto via Getty Images

Legal experts predicted that the lawsuit was unlikely to succeed in court. Instead, observers said, it was a political move initiated by Trump, who has also sued Facebook’s parent company Meta as well as Alphabet’s Google, to win support from his supporters.

Coale said Musk’s decision to follow through on his promise to reinstate Trump’s account didn’t change the math. He told Bloomberg that Musk should have communicated with Trump’s team before making a decision.

There’s more to it than letting him in, so we want to talk to see if we can come up with anything, Coale told Bloomberg.

Former President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter after the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, had his account reinstated earlier this month. AP Elon Musk kept his promise to allow Trump back on Twitter. NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Since Musk’s Nov. 19 announcement that Trump was allowed to return to Twitter, there has been no dialogue between the site’s new leadership team and the former president’s aides, according to Coale.

Coale said his famous client told me he had no interest [in resuming Twitter activities]but that could change.

Trump founded his own social media platform, Truth Social, after he was banned from mainstream sites.

Trump, who insisted he had no intention of taking up the tweet, instead touted his own platform, Truth Social.AFP via Getty Images

Corporate law experts have said Trump could be at risk of being sued by shareholders of his media company, which is being made public, if he starts tweeting again, devaluing Truth Social.

Trump, who recently announced he was running for the White House in 2024, has repeatedly insisted he is content to stay at Truth Social.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has revised the site’s content moderation policies and reinstated the accounts of controversial figures such as Trump, author Jordan Peterson, rapper Kanye West and satirical news site Babylon Bee.

