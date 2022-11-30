India reiterates unwavering support for Palestine, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India reiterated its unwavering support to the Palestinian cause. We have always supported the Palestinian people in their quest for economic and social development with dignity and autonomy, Modi said. We hope that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution. He made this statement on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People designated by the The United Nations November 29. The day focuses on the question of Palestine which remains unresolved and that the Palestinian people have not yet obtained their inalienable rights as defined by the General Assembly, according to the UN. Israel and Palestine have been embroiled in a long-running conflict since 1967, when Tel Aviv annexed the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern part of the city to be the capital of its future state. Palestine is also demanding independence, sovereignty and the right to return to its homes and property from which it was driven by Israeli forces, according to the UN. In his message on Tuesday, Modi said India had extended its development assistance to Palestine over the years with projects such as the India-Palestine Technology Park, the Palestinian National Printing House and four schools that are already functioning. India is also providing assistance for the development of the Palestinian Diplomatic Academy, women’s empowerment center and a super specialty hospital, the prime minister said. India’s diplomatic position has been to support the Palestinian cause. Last year, at a session of the United Nations Security Council, India reaffirmed its support for the establishment of an independent and democratic Palestinian state. Read also : In Israel’s Masafer Yatta firing zone, Palestinian cave dwellers struggle to maintain a way of life

