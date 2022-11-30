Trump won’t appear with Walker in Georgia until Senate runoff: NYT





Trump will not appear with Herschel Walker in Georgia until the Senate second round, according to the NYT. Trump will host a call with GOP supporters and continue fundraising calls, according to the report. The ex-president, a longtime friend of Walker, encouraged the former NFL player to enter the contest. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump will not travel to Georgia to replace Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, according to The New York Times.

According to Republican campaign officials who spoke to The Times, the Trump and Walker camps decided that an in-person visit by the former president might be too politically risky.

Although Trump will not travel to the Peach State in the remaining days of the run-off to support Walker, whom he encouraged to enter the Senate race last year, the former president will still enter the contest.

Trump has scheduled a call with supporters in Georgia to continue boosting Walker in the race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the former president will continue to appeal to Republicans for funds for the contest, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. who spoke with the newspaper.

In the past two years, there are fewer states other than Georgia where Trump has had such an outsized impact on state politics.

After winning Georgia in 2016, Trump narrowly lost the state to current President Joe Biden in 2020, a loss he has continued to contest, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump sought to reverse Biden’s statewide victory after the November 2020 contest, pressuring Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him with his plan, but both men rejected his demands.

Many Republicans continue to blame Trump for his involvement in the double runoff of the Senate elections last year, while the Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lost to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Warnock, respectively, after the president questioned the integrity of the state’s election. The results of the January 2021 ballots revealed searing enthusiasm from Democrats, while GOP turnout fell short of the levels needed to overcome the overwhelming vote totals Ossoff and Warnock received in the population centers of the state, especially in the metropolis of Atlanta.

