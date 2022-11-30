op-ed – Castles in the air: Projection of Modi governments on the importance of PM on the world stage





Diplomacy involves efforts to strengthen a nation’s geopolitical interests. Often, however, it is also the art of managing expectations globally and of one’s own staff. The jury is out on how well or poorly the Narendra Modi government performs the first of these tasks: after all, he still has 18 months left in his current term and could well win a third term. But it is increasingly clear that the Modi government has failed miserably when it comes to realistically communicating India’s place in the world to its citizens. It is dangerous for India. And it can come back to bite those in power.

Take the recent G20 summit. On November 15, as the conclave began in Bali, Indonesia, Bharatiya Janata Amit Malviya parties posted a 35-second clip on Twitter of Modi speaking with United States President Joe Biden. Biden had his hand on Modis’ back. There was a time when Dr Manmohan Singh was coming back from these summits and no one took notice in India, until now the Indian Prime Minister is wanted by world leaders, Malviya wrote. Of course, the claim was false: At the G20 summit in Toronto in 2010, then-US President Barack Obama said after meeting Singh: Whenever India’s Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens. . But it was also short-sighted. Days after the climax of the G20 summit, it became clear that the Modi government’s projection of the importance of prime ministers on the world stage at the meeting was not entirely shared by the United States. India’s Foreign Ministry said Modi and Biden reviewed the bilateral relationship during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20. He listed a range of themes from critical and emerging technologies and advanced computing to the Quad, a group that also includes Japan and Australia that Modi and Biden had supposedly discussed. But Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, described their interaction in Bali very differently: Modi and Biden, she said, greeted each other and met very briefly. Unlike India, the United States has not issued any statement on the meeting which the Indian Foreign Ministry says took place between its leaders. Instead, the United States released a statement on a trilateral meeting that included Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The United States further embarrassed Modi when a press secretary cited the visa ban on pre-2014 Indian prime ministers imposed by Washington after the 2002 Gujarat riots in the context of whether the administration Biden is reportedly seeking to sue the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. State Departments senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel pointed out that Modis’ visa ban became inconsequential once he came to power, giving him diplomatic immunity. The Saudi crown prince accused by the United States of masterminding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi would also enjoy immunity from prosecution, Patel argued. This reminder of Modis’ questionable past and how the US viewed him just eight years ago was irrelevant, necessary or contextual, India’s Foreign Ministry responded angrily to Patels’ comments. All of this took place against the backdrop of the United States’ failure to approve a new ambassador to India. New Delhi has now gone the longest since independence without an envoy from Washington. There is no evidence that the US is deliberately trying to snub Modi. But what the recent incidents in the context of the G20 highlight is a deeper reality, relations between great nations are based on what they seek from each other and, for the most part, do not depend on individual leaders. Whether with Singh, Modi or any other Indian prime minister, Washington’s equation will always depend on the state of the broader relationship. India is a valuable partner for the United States not because of Modi, but because New Delhi is aligned with Washington on key common challenges. Cringe-inducing efforts to suggest otherwise can only boomerang. Charu Sudan Kasturi is a veteran journalist who writes on foreign policy and international relations

