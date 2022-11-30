PM Modi has zero tolerance for terrorism and radicalization: Shah

In an interview with PTI, top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah answered questions on a range of issues including Gujarat polls, anti-radicalization measures, party growth and changes in education.

Q. How do you see the AAP as a political force, its announcement of populist measures and what will it fare in the Gujarat State Assembly polls?

A. Each party has the right to work in any part of the country, but it is up to the people to accept the party or not. Wait for the election results, maybe the name of the AAP would not appear in the list of successful candidates. And people also know that if someone makes over-budget promises, they can’t be kept. AAP is nowhere in the minds of the people of Gujarat.

Q. The opposition has accused the government of abusing investigative agencies against its political opponents.

A. There is an independent and neutral judiciary in the country, and if there is any misuse of investigative agencies, they can go to the judiciary.

Q. The Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the government – ​​what was the need?

A. The Modi government decided to ban PFI after gathering a lot of information and evidence related to their anti-national activities, especially their activities aimed at pushing young people towards terrorism by radicalizing them. Such activities clearly state their intentions and objectives, and several states have demanded the prohibition of PFI. Such activities by any organization will not be tolerated by the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and radicalization.

Q. Recently, the BJP announced the formation of anti-radical cells in its manifesto for the Gujarat assembly elections. Will a similar step be taken in other BJP-ruled states?

A. BJP Gujarat unit took good initiative and let it materialize first. We will give it a form; its operating mechanism will be decided.

Radicalization must be controlled not only in Gujarat but across the country. We should all try to control radicalization because it is not good for society and the country. And that can be considered nationally and in other states.

Radicalization has nothing to do with a cult, but we all know what forces promote radicalization. And the whole world is worried about it.

Q. In elections in Gujarat, national issues are raised. What was the need to raise national issues in a state ballot?

A. Is Gujarat security associated with national security or not? Gujarat security and national security are not different issues.

And if the country is not safe, how can Gujarat be? Therefore, national security is a major issue in all state assembly polls.

We cannot afford to have national security compromised anywhere in the country. And being a border state, the people of Gujarat are sensitive to national security. But we lived up to their expectations.

Q. As you said, national security is a major issue, are people influenced by it or not? Or issues like inflation matter more to them.

A. You see, my job is to get my message across. I try to convey my message to people. The results will tell whether the public accepts it or not. And inflation is a global challenge. India is the least affected and I am confident that India will tackle this problem effectively.

Q. Law and order in Gujarat is discussed and raised by the BJP continuously during the election campaign.

A. It is our achievement that there is no law and order problem in the border state of Gujarat. We explain and tell people that because they trusted the BJP, there are no such problems here.

Q. The BJP has focused on its expansion in southern and eastern states, but it is still unable to form a government in states like Kerala and West Bengal.

A. Our vote share in West Bengal increased to 40% and the BJP won 18 seats in Lok Sabha. He will further improve his tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and form a government in the near future. Our vote share has increased in Odisha. In Telangana, we became the main opposition party. We are going to perform well in Andhra Pradesh. The party is going well in Tamil Nadu. The expansion of cadre parties is not possible overnight. It takes time but we do well in these states.

Q. You have emphasized technical education in Hindi and regional languages. What is the need?

A. Technology, medicine and law should all be taught in Hindi and regional languages. All state governments should take the initiative to properly translate the curriculum of these three areas of education into regional languages ​​and plan so that students can learn in these three areas in their native language. This will promote the country’s talent in higher education. Today, we can only use five percent of the talent in the country, but with this initiative, we would be able to use 100 percent. And that five percent come from an English background. And I have nothing against English as a language in itself. It is that a student’s “maulik chintan” (original thought) can be better in the native language and there is a close connection between “maulik chintan” and “anusandhan” (research).

Q. You say you are studying history and you have made several suggestions regarding the history curriculum.

A. I appealed to students of history to study 300 of those rulers of our past who have been ignored by historians and 30 of those kingdoms that ruled India for over 150 years and gave a very effective governance model. Students should study and write about them, and teachers should motivate them. Until when are we going to shout loudly about what historians have written. Now that times have changed in the country, people should know the real story.

Q. The BJP has won elections, but its dependence on the Prime Minister is increasing.

A. He is our leader, and the party thinks that when we have such a popular leader, why shouldn’t we participate in elections on his behalf?

He is the most popular leader in the country. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t contest the election on behalf of our supreme leader. And he also leads from the front.

Q. Why is the BJP coming back to power?

A. If the party and government continue to evolve and adapt to people’s expectations and changing times. That’s what we did here.

Normally you will see that a government will have one or two policy areas, but here the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has established an inclusive and comprehensive development model. And people have felt this evolution.

Q. Where do you see the position of the Congress in this election in Gujarat?

A. In Gujarat, the Congress is still the main opposition party but it is facing a crisis across the country and its impact is visible in Gujarat.

Q. How many seats will the BJP get in Gujarat?

A. I don’t want to get into the numbers game. This time, the BJP will get seats and an unprecedented percentage of votes in Gujarat.

Q. How do you see the attempts to bring all the regional parties together on the same stage?

A. If you look at the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government he has given over the past eight years, I don’t think such alliances will have an impact.

These regional parties have nothing outside of their respective states. See if the Samajwadi party allies with the Congress but it has nothing in Gujarat. So it only exists in print and is good for headlines.

Q. How do you see Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and its results?

A. I have always been of the opinion that politicians should work hard and it is good when someone works hard. But in politics, only sustained efforts yield results. So let’s wait and see.

Q. There has been an increase in the number of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. And when can elections to the Assembly take place?

A. The targeted assassinations have rather decreased. They have decreased significantly lately.

And with regard to the elections to the Assembly, they can take place after the electoral rolls are ready. And it also depends on when the Electoral Commission announces the schedule.