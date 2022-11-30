The global situation is still uncertain and difficult to predict

JAKARTA, investor.id – Chairman Joko Widodo said the current global situation is still uncertain and difficult to predict. This was also confirmed by the recent G20 meeting in Bali, where most heads of state present also shared the same view.

“From meeting all the heads of state, the countries with the biggest GDP in the world, I concluded that they are all dizzy. Everything is dizzying, okay, I see the wrinkles in his face add to all, the hair here is all whiter. And indeed this world situation to confirm not sure, still not sure. messy, complicated, hard to calculate, hard to predict. No one can count, predict what number it will be, it is not clear, so earlier everything was a puzzle,” President Jokowi said at the Bank Indonesia Annual Meeting ( PTBI) of 2022 on Synergy and Innovation Building Resilience and Awakening to Advanced Indonesia, in Jakarta Congress Palace (JCC), Wednesday (30/11).

He gave an example by calculating the price of oil. He said, who can determine the price of oil? “I asked the big oil producers, they couldn’t predict. And the price of oil will be reduced, which will make it even harder to calculate what it will look like,” he said.

Therefore, in 2023, President Joko Widodo reminded all parties to be careful and vigilant. “I agree that we must be optimistic but remain cautious and vigilant. First, I am thinking of Indonesia’s exports, which this year and last year jumped very high, but watch out next year they could decline because the problems in China are not solved.Their economy is also in decline because Politics 0 covetousness,” Jokowi said.

Then, said President Jokowi, in the European Union the economy also weakened. “When is the recession? Wait, let’s wait. Certain economic slowdown. It’s the same in the USA. The FFR continues to increase. This means it slows growth, which means the economy will definitely weaken. Our exports there are also very important. Our exports to China, to China are really important. The European Union is also big. So be careful,” he said.

The second question concerns investment. According to him, at that time trustwe just received it. “We earned that trust, but (how) Politics followed by implementation on the ground. Can we do the implementation on the ground or not? JRussianyouit has been received, the policy, structural reform, the job creation law has been passed, later the law will be enacted again which is still ongoing for the financial sector, later there may be a another health law which will also be seized again. Everything is reforming us, which can also be seen, that we really want to build a new way of working. We want to build a new mindset, that’s what creates it trust and trust us. But be careful, it is still necessary Politics what we are reforming and need to be implemented in the right area,” the president said.

He said investing next year won’t be as easy as it was in 2021-22. But next year (goal) 1,400 trillion rupees is not a small number, because all countries are competing for investments, all countries are competing for investors. “Therefore, I entrust to all ministries, governors, regents and mayors, let no one make this difficult, disturb headI influx the inflow of capital within the framework of investment, because it is one of the keys to our economic growth. Why are we able to grow 5.72% in the third quarter, one of which is supported by investments that continue to grow well,” he said.

Third, relating to the maintenance of household consumption (RT). Because our economic GDP is strongly influenced by consumption. We need to change that a bit so that consumption can go into production, which will affect it. growth We will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves,” he said.

Furthermore, the President recalled that the question of endorsement must continue. “Back to downstream related investments. We have to do it consistently, we went downstream for nickel, we entered downstream for bauxite, we entered downstream for copper, we entered again all our raw materials. Because that’s where the key is,” he explained.

