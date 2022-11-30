This England on Canal+ Series: the series on Boris Johnson and the coronavirus came “too soon” according to the British media – News Series





The British press has not been kind to the mini-series “This England”, retracing the management of the Covid-19 epidemic by English Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Broadcast across the Channel last September on Sky Atlantic, and from this Monday, November 28 in France on Canal + Series, the mini-series This England (six episodes) traces the management of the coronavirus epidemic by the controversial Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Immersed in the political sphere of the British government and an intimate portrait of the former leader of the Conservative Party played by Kenneth Branagh, the series was to be one of the television events of the end of 2022. But the British press did not get carried away for This England, agreeing almost unanimously to criticize the series for having arrived too early, without benefiting from the necessary perspective for historical fiction. So our colleagues from The Guardian praised the performance of Kenneth Branagh, effectively unrecognizable in the skin of Boris Johnson, but the latter also expressed their regrets that the portrait painted of the former Prime Minister was not incisive enough, even accusing the program of “to serve the memory of all deceased victims.” For Neil Armstrong, correspondent for the BBCthe observation is similar: beyond a performance “completely convincing” by Kenneth Branagh, our colleague criticizes the series for its lack of subtlety, questionable artistic choices but also the voyeuristic nature of certain scenes, having moreover forced the production to add warning messages before the broadcast of certain episodes.

Atlantic sky Boris Johnson (Kenneth Branagh) and his fiancée Carrie Symonds (Ophelia Lovibond)

Among the few media to give credit to the series, the editorial staff of irish time qualifies the series as “largely watchable, provided you have a strong enough stomach to watch it”believing that it is up to each viewer to consider whether or not it is too early to devote a fiction to the coronavirus epidemic, and its management by the British government. Finally, the conservative newspaper The telegraph of the day also delivers a negative review, considering for their part the makeup of Kenneth Branagh rat: “It doesn’t make him look like Boris Johnson, it just makes him look weird and creepy”. Our colleagues also judge the former Prime Minister’s vocal limitation as “half russia”. It will therefore be interesting to observe whether French critics have given the series a more positive reception or whether, like the feelings expressed by their colleagues across the Channel, This England will have given them the impression of a huge mess.

