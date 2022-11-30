Politics
Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth
(Bloomberg) —
Bloomberg’s Most Read
Turkey’s economy is likely the worst since contracting at the height of the global pandemic in 2020, weighed down in the last quarter by weak consumer spending due to soaring inflation and weak demand for its exports.
While the loss of momentum helps explain the urgency behind central banks’ shock resumption of interest rate cuts in August, the unorthodox approach is also fueling inflation that is increasingly weighing on the economy. .
Data on Wednesday will show gross domestic product rose 4.4% a year in the third quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts, still among the best performers in the Group of 20 but a marked slowdown from 7.6 % reported for the previous three months. .
Adjusted for working days and seasonal variations, the slowdown was even more evident, with GDP likely shrinking by 0.5%, according to a separate poll.
Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is up for re-election next year, has championed an economic model that prioritizes exports, production and jobs over price stability and change. The president has pressured the central bank to cut its benchmark to single digits, a goal it achieved last week by raising the key rate to 9%.
But the four consecutive cuts have so far failed to boost the $800 billion economy. Businesses and consumers are also proving less immune to the ravages of inflation after a post-pandemic surge that saw Turkish economic growth top 6% every quarter for two years.
What Bloomberg Economics says…
The slower pace compared to the second quarter is probably explained by the drop in private consumption, given the reduction in real household disposable income in the face of runaway inflation. While expansionary policies are intended to support the economy through the first half of 2023, inflation, rather than growth, is likely to remain the primary concern.
— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to find out more.
Tight controls on loans and the highest inflation in the G-20 after Argentina have started to weigh on consumer spending in an economy where household consumption accounts for about two-thirds of its GDP.
The fall of the pound is one of the reasons why annual price growth is approaching 86%, a level not seen in more than two decades. The Turkish currency lost almost 10% against the dollar in the third quarter, among the worst performers in emerging markets.
The rise erodes disposable income and weakens consumers’ purchasing power. Annual retail sales growth halved to 7.1% in the third quarter, after averaging around 13% in the previous three months.
The government will likely consider various measures to revive the economy ahead of the elections which are expected to take place by June. A long-awaited increase in the minimum wage, which should be announced in December, could offer households a respite from inflation.
Other challenges may be more difficult to overcome.
Erdogan’s goal of tying Turkey’s economy to an export boom is under threat as the threat of a recession looms in Europe, its biggest trading partner. Sales of Turkish products abroad likely went from a driver to a drag on expansion in the three months to September.
It appears that the net contribution of exports to growth turned negative in the third quarter, said QNB Finansbanks economist Erkin Isik, who expects annual growth to reach 3% to 3.5%.
–With the help of Harumi Ichikura.
(Update of the first graph.)
Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read
2022 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/turkish-inflation-crisis-takes-bite-051454872.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth
- This England on Canal+ Series: the series on Boris Johnson and the coronavirus came “too soon” according to the British media – News Series
- Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66
- ConTech Innovation Program to Incubate Construction Startups Across Egypt
- The science behind good night sleep
- Pakistani table tennis talent seeks support from China to shine
- Events are taking place over the next few days to mark World AIDS Day.news
- Joan Collins enjoys dinner with hubby Percy Gibson in West Hollywood
- Google: HTTP/3 doesn’t affect SEO
- Bollywood celebrities and the nasty fights between them
- Baggy shorts for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products
- How moss walls can help reduce air pollution in cities – BBC News