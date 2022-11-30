Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth

(Bloomberg) —

Turkey’s economy is likely the worst since contracting at the height of the global pandemic in 2020, weighed down in the last quarter by weak consumer spending due to soaring inflation and weak demand for its exports.

While the loss of momentum helps explain the urgency behind central banks’ shock resumption of interest rate cuts in August, the unorthodox approach is also fueling inflation that is increasingly weighing on the economy. .

Data on Wednesday will show gross domestic product rose 4.4% a year in the third quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts, still among the best performers in the Group of 20 but a marked slowdown from 7.6 % reported for the previous three months. .

Adjusted for working days and seasonal variations, the slowdown was even more evident, with GDP likely shrinking by 0.5%, according to a separate poll.

Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is up for re-election next year, has championed an economic model that prioritizes exports, production and jobs over price stability and change. The president has pressured the central bank to cut its benchmark to single digits, a goal it achieved last week by raising the key rate to 9%.

But the four consecutive cuts have so far failed to boost the $800 billion economy. Businesses and consumers are also proving less immune to the ravages of inflation after a post-pandemic surge that saw Turkish economic growth top 6% every quarter for two years.

The slower pace compared to the second quarter is probably explained by the drop in private consumption, given the reduction in real household disposable income in the face of runaway inflation. While expansionary policies are intended to support the economy through the first half of 2023, inflation, rather than growth, is likely to remain the primary concern.

Tight controls on loans and the highest inflation in the G-20 after Argentina have started to weigh on consumer spending in an economy where household consumption accounts for about two-thirds of its GDP.

The fall of the pound is one of the reasons why annual price growth is approaching 86%, a level not seen in more than two decades. The Turkish currency lost almost 10% against the dollar in the third quarter, among the worst performers in emerging markets.

The rise erodes disposable income and weakens consumers’ purchasing power. Annual retail sales growth halved to 7.1% in the third quarter, after averaging around 13% in the previous three months.

The government will likely consider various measures to revive the economy ahead of the elections which are expected to take place by June. A long-awaited increase in the minimum wage, which should be announced in December, could offer households a respite from inflation.

Other challenges may be more difficult to overcome.

Erdogan’s goal of tying Turkey’s economy to an export boom is under threat as the threat of a recession looms in Europe, its biggest trading partner. Sales of Turkish products abroad likely went from a driver to a drag on expansion in the three months to September.

It appears that the net contribution of exports to growth turned negative in the third quarter, said QNB Finansbanks economist Erkin Isik, who expects annual growth to reach 3% to 3.5%.

