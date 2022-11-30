Xi Jinping betrays the big market





From today, I will no longer give oral sex for public power, a protester in Beijing said on Sunday. Businesses find themselves without warning, being told to change direction and close, said another in Chongqing. This means we have workers who stay in factories, sleep in areas and then find out that they may not even be allowed to get food orders and without notification that presents a whole other layer of problems. Everyone is heavily impacted and right now we don’t know how we’re going to get out, said a member of the European Chamber of Commerce in China who asked not to be identified because the protests are politically sensitive. Louise Loo, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said the zero COVID policy was increasingly at odds with the central government’s broader goals of just and sustainable economic growth.

The biggest failure of governance has been in the country’s appalling vaccination rates among the elderly. Only 65% ​​of people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And only 40% received their third injection. Advertising campaigns have been largely non-existent. The government has never considered imposing mandates or restrictions on unvaccinated people due to a lingering vaccine hesitancy and history of vaccine scandals. The outbreak in Hong Kong, which has a similar vaccination rate and claimed the lives of 10,000 people, has Chinese authorities fearing there could be hundreds of thousands more deaths if a similar outbreak occurs in Hong Kong. the continent. Loading The continent has admirably limited official COVID deaths to 5,233, but authorities have done little to address the perilous vaccination situation, leaving the 90% of young people vaccinated to bear the consequences for its unintended elderly. vaccinated. In terms of vaccination, we have not seen any vaccination campaign in this area, said the owner of the company in Chongqing. On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said it would speed up vaccination programs for the elderly through a door-to-door campaign, but offered no incentives or restrictions for those who choose to remain unvaccinated. President Xi Jinping now faces questions about his handling of COVID-19 and the Communist Party’s role in running the state. Activists who have called for Xi’s resignation are on the fringes of the movement. Some have been urged by fellow protesters to tone down their criticism of the party and focus on the goal of ending COVID restrictions. They don’t have good short-term options to meet protesters’ demands: Relaxing strict COVID control policies would almost certainly lead to increased deaths that would destroy leaders who claim to have responded effectively to the pandemic, said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics. But Xi’s failure to vaccinate key parts of the population and follow through on his plans, outlined in October, to ease crushing economic measures has brought the country to this point. More than 13 million businesses were delisted in 2021, up nearly 30% year-on-year. This figure is expected to rise sharply in 2022. Economic growth will slow to 3% this year, well below the official target of 5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/xi-jinping-has-betrayed-china-s-grand-bargain-20221130-p5c2hp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

