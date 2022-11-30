Donald Trump voters would be tired, angry and fed up that he skimmed candidates’ campaign funds





donald trump

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters will be as loyal as he hoped, as some polls have suggested former Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are not satisfied with his actions; especially how he allegedly took almost all of the candidates campaign funds in 2020 for himself! Could the twice impeached 76-year-old former president’s third bid for the presidency be over before it even started? !

Focus group poll suggests Trump voters are ready to move on

According to a small focus group of voters from mostly red states, reportedly led by Republican pollster Frank Luntz, the former president doesn’t appear to have much support behind him. Or at least not as much as before, with many voters saying they are still angry at the way he skimmed campaign funds in 2020. Luntz reported that voters used words such as narcissistic, tired, troubling and mistaken when describing it, although in the spirit of reporting it all, it is important to add that there were still a few voters who said they had high hopes for this third presidential race, se also referring to him as a fighter and a leader.

Ron DeSantis is doing much better

Interestingly, Trump rival Ron DeSantis, who has yet to even officially announce his intention to run, has received much more positive feedback, with voters calling the Florida governor a visionary and also describing him as a leader. and a fighter.

DeSantis gets Elon Musks’ vote

And DeSantis now has the very public support of new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has said he would back him if he runs for president in 2024. Musk took to Twitter on Saturday, November 26 and said that his preference for the 2024 presidency was someone sensitive and centrist. He added: I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but I have been disappointed so far. When a Twitter user asked him very bluntly, would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon? he simply replied, yes. We wonder what Trump, who has said so much about Musk since his controversial takeover of Twitter, will think about it!

The story continues

READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down Donald Trump’s fight to block release of his tax returns

Controversy over candidate campaign funds

There were many alleged Trump campaign fundraising scams in 2020, and one of the biggest controversies involved Trump raising money for other candidates using their lists and then having the funds go through his website, which allowed him to take a percentage for himself and give a percentage to the candidate he supported. It was later discovered that he gave only 10 or 15% to candidates and kept the rest for himself. Luntz said Trump supporters “get mad” when they hear what he’s done, then added, “Trump voters are sick of all the Trump-centric hysteria and they want someone one different. And they see Ron DeSantis at this point as being different.”

So what do former Trump voters think of him now? “They’re tired,” Luntz said, following the results of his focus group. “They still appreciate him. They still think he was a great president. That hasn’t changed, but they look at him now and say, ‘Why all this chaos? Why all the fuss? Isn’t there a better way?’” He also mentioned that Republican voters are “angry with him for the candidates he backed and his lack of support for them when they had it most. need,” referring to the controversial fundraiser in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trump-voters-reportedly-tired-103058319.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos