HV maintenance | PM Modi has zero tolerance for radicalization: Shah | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a policy of zero tolerance towards radicalization and terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, stressing that the central government’s decision to ban the Indian Popular Front ( PFI) earlier this year was based on a long list of anti-domestic activities that included pushing young people towards terrorism.
In an interview, the top leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed confidence that his party will win a seventh consecutive assembly election in Gujarat due to its governance and development model which has blunted anti- tenure in the western state. He also praised Modi for raising India’s status on the world stage and said the fight in Gujarat was between BJP and Congress only.
The Modi government’s decision to ban the PFI was based on a long list of anti-national activities by the organization. Their efforts to radicalize young people and push them into terrorist activities clearly show their intent and designs and our attention has been drawn to this. We also have evidence and a number of states have pushed to ban the organization, Shah said.
This government will show no tolerance for any organization undertaking similar activities. The Prime Minister has a zero tolerance policy towards radicalization and terrorism, he added.
In September, the Center banned PFI and its affiliates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, accusing them of involvement in Islamic radicalization and terrorist activities, a move that came after a crackdown against group leaders and officials from several states.
Shah said the BJP government in Gujarat recognized the demands and aspirations of the people and met them. This is why the party was confident of obtaining a decisive mandate, he added. The BJP will break all its previous seat sharing and vote sharing records this time and win by the best margin, Shah said.
Our development model is sarvasparshi (all encompassing) and sarvasamaveshi (all inclusive) which covers all areas. Whether in the field of education, irrigation, infrastructure, urban and rural development or the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes and Scheduled Castes, we have improved things everywhere, he added.
Gujarat goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8. For the first time since 1990, the state considered a stronghold of the BJP, as well as the house of Modi and Shah are witnessing a triangular contest. between the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
But Shah said the BJP’s main opponent is the Congress. The opposition here is the Congress party. Not only in Gujarat but across the country it is going through an unstable phase and trying to establish its existence and the result of this can also be seen in Gujarat, he said.
He rejected the AAP, which campaigned vigorously and hoped to chip away at the BJP and Congress votes, especially in the Patidar-dominated seats in the Surat region. The AAP has no resonance in the field; and the people of Gujarat have no interest in the party. It’s entirely possible that their nominees won’t find any mention in the list of winners, Shah said.
To blunt the anti-incumbency, the BJP changed the chief minister and nearly the entire state cabinet last year, removing a number of sitting lawmakers, even as some senior leaders stand down. are withdrawn from the electoral race. But Shah said it shouldn’t be read as a model. Each state has its own political situation. It also depends on the leaders themselves who wish to step down, the role of the parties in this is minimal. There is no link between the selection of candidates and a change of generation, it is a natural process. There is a generational change in the structure of the BJP party as well as in the government. This should not be read as a pattern, he added.
Shah said the anti-radicalization cells promised in the BJP manifesto were a good start. There should be control over radicalization not only in Gujarat but across the country. Although it is good that the BJP of Gujarat has raised the issue, I believe there should be similar arrangements across the country. Controlling radicalization should be everyone’s goal. As for the Pan-Indian replication, outlines will be drawn first, a model will be prepared, and then the rest of the details will be completed, he added.
He dismissed speculation that the National Democratic Alliance was shrinking and said the Union government included several ministers from BJP-allied parties. He also dismissed efforts to create an opposition coalition against the BJP, saying they could never match Modi’s stature.
The manner in which PM Modi has helped India achieve heights internationally and propelled our economy to greater heights in a short time has made our country an attractive destination for manufacturing. Moreover, there is a certain weight that the opinion of the Indian prime ministers and the vision of our country on international issues have acquired. I don’t think a coalition would have made a difference in any of this, he said. These coalitions only exist on paper and are formed to make headlines, he added.
