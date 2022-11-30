Trump dinner disaster was apparently a trap set by two fascists – Rolling Stone





The Trump dinner debacle at Mar-a-Lago may have been an epic public troll, according to a report from NBC News.

Former President Donald Trump had planned a private dinner with Kanye West, who had previously visited the Oval Office during Trump’s presidency in 2018. The dinner, two days before Thanksgiving, followed the announcement of Trump’s candidacy for the White House and weeks of controversy for the rapper, who was fired from Adidas, P Morgan Chase and Balenciaga after a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said he met with West to “help him out” because he’s “been decimated in his business and pretty much everything else,” and that West “has always been good to me.” . Of course, Trump failed to acknowledge West’s recent wave of anti-Semitism.

Yet the dinner quickly turned into a public circus with the unexpected arrival of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who accompanied West and his fellow dinner guest, alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

A longtime Trump adviser told NBC it was clear Fuentes’ presence was part of a high-profile coup to take advantage of Trump’s natural inclination for pomp. and the show.

“The troll master got trolled,” the adviser said. “Kanye punk Trump.”

Before anyone took a seat at the table, the plan was already set. Trump made his grand entrance at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22, garnering a standing ovation and applause from everyone in the dining room, and sat with West, Fuentes and Yiannopoulos at a patio table.

“He welcomed us and he invited Ye to dinner and Ye said he wanted to take us to the table with him,” Fuentes told NBC. “So we walked in and Ye took pictures with some of the guests in the dining room, then we sat down at the table.”

Although Trump has since denied knowing who Fuentes or his background before the dinner, a claim Fuentes confirmed, the aftermath of the meeting drew heavy criticism from his own Republican party and allies, including two Republican lawmakers. , Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. Editor’s Choice

An unnamed Trump adviser called the situation “a fucking nightmare.” “If people look [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis for running against Trump, here’s another reason why,” they told NBC.

While Trump’s team rushed to crush media backlash from both Republicans and Democrats, Yiannopoulos appears to take credit for Trump’s trap.

Yiannopoulos – who was accused of advocating pedophilia, which led to his resignation from Breitbart – claimed to be the “architect” of the plan to get Fuentes into West’s dinner with Trump. According to Yiannopoulos, the goal was for Fuentes to provide Trump with a raw view of how some of his supporters view his bid for president, NBC reports.

According to NBC, Yiannopoulos convinced former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Karen Giorno to go to Mar-a-Lago. He claimed he wanted Giorno to brief West on Trump and politics and influence the dinner discussion (although exactly how was unclear).

West was also accompanied by a parent of a student at Donda Academy, which has since closed for a year following West’s anti-Semitic comments.

Giorno said Yiannopoulos only said West would bring two people, including someone named “Nick.” Yiannopoulos confirmed he gave Giorno limited information and also said she was unaware of the plan to confront Trump.

On the way to Mar-a-Lago, Giorno said in an NBC interview that she realized Ye and her guests weren’t properly dressed for their dinner with Trump. Related

“You are all wearing jeans. Didn’t they tell you about the dress code? she said she had asked.

Ye said he was unaware of the expected dress code and that “I doubt Nick will come in anyway.”

“Nick,” she said, “what’s your last name?”

After Fuentes told her her last name, Giorno said she thought, “I’m going to kill Milo.”

Yiannopoulos, who West reportedly asked to join his campaign team, said Fuentes was acting in an advisory capacity to the rapper.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent he lacks by allowing his terrible managers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos told NBC.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has consistently repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in power, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you at the end,” he continued.

Yiannopoulos added that he had planned the evening “just to make Trump’s life miserable” as news of the dinner spread beyond the gilded walls of Mar-a-Lago.

Fuentes supported Yiannopoulos: “I hate to say it, but the chickens come home to roost. You know, it’s frustration with his base and with his real loyalists.

Trump was furious that West and his guest ambushed him, reports confirm. The dinner was reportedly heated after West, who is planning his own presidential run in 2024, suggested to Trump that the former president be his running mate. In a video posted after the Mar-a-Lago dinner, West said, “Trump started yelling at me at the table, telling me I was going to lose. I mean, did it ever work for someone in the story? I’m like, wait, you’re talking about Ye.

“I told him not to run for office, total waste of time, I can’t win,” Trump said Saturday on Truth Social. Although Trump repeatedly denied knowing Fuentes – who has been called a “white supremacist” by the Anti-Defamation League – before dinner, he has yet to speak out against Fuentes’ history of hate speech.

Critics of the former president say he is reluctant to distance himself from racists because they form part of his political base, according to reports.

On Monday, West was again joined by Fuentes and Yiannopoulos on a podcast with Tim Pool. West briefly discussed the dinner, confirming that “Trump had no idea who Nick Fuentes was.” However, the live interview was cut short after the trio stormed out of the studio after pushing back against anti-Semitic allegations.

