Imran Khan’s New War Game





November 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD – IMRAN Khan’s latest change in tactics has taken his opponents by surprise. For months, the federal government had been preparing for a siege and tightening security around the capital. But the PTI’s decision to call off the march and dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies completely changed the scenario.

It all happened on the eve of the changing of the guard in Pindi, giving a curious twist to the power play. The change in strategy came in the garrison town as the culmination of a march that aimed to force the government to agree to a snap election.

It is obvious that the months-long campaign of the PTI could not achieve any of its objectives. But is Khans’ new decision to checkmate the nascent dispensational work? The dissolution of the assemblies in the two most powerful provinces and the possible withdrawal of PTI members from the other provincial legislatures could certainly aggravate the political crisis, making it more difficult for the ruling coalition to survive.

However, this may not be the end of the game. While the PTI leadership has approved the decision, its implementation is still awaited. Apparently, there should be no complications with the two top ministers on board, but nothing can be taken for granted until that is done. Despite its claims, the ruling coalition at the center does not appear to have the power to block the dissolution. The governors rule option may not be effective in this situation.

Indeed, the dissolution of the provincial assemblies will not constitutionally oblige the federal government to dissolve the National Assembly and call general elections. But elections in both provinces within 90 days would change the whole political dynamic.

The dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies will aggravate the political crisis.

In the meantime, the PTI has also decided to approach the President of the National Assembly to accept the resignations of its remaining deputies. With the members of the PTI absenting themselves from its debates, the National Assembly had already lost its effectiveness; accepting resignations from the PTI would only add to its dysfunction.

The entire episode is meant to completely destabilize the system. Can a weak coalition government withstand such mounting political pressure?

What is most alarming is the impending economic collapse and the looming threat of a sovereign default which further complicates the situation. An incompetent government and its distraught finance minister don’t seem to have the ability to get the country out of this mess. The growing current account deficit and spiraling inflation have stifled economic growth.

Worsening political instability makes it much more difficult to stem the rot. The country is on a slippery slope with no hope for things to improve. We are seeing what former finance minister Miftah Ismail describes as a steady decline. But the dire warning about the sinking ship is drowned out in the cacophony of a political blame game.

This is not just a political or economic crisis; it is a state crisis in the midst of anarchy. With the erosion of state authority, the situation looks extremely grim. Worsening political instability has given space to non-state actors.

There has been an alarming increase in militancy in former tribal districts and other parts of KP. Banned militant groups are back in some districts, taking advantage of weakening state authority and political instability.

The return of the militants to the Swat Valley more than a decade after being driven out of the region by the Pakistani army indicates a failure of our national security policy. The reported presence of heavily armed men recalls the bad old days of Pakistani Taliban control in 2008. The resurgence of the militant network in Swat does not appear to be an isolated phenomenon. The TTP is now also active in former tribal areas, particularly in Waziristan.

Curiously, their activities appear to have increased after Pakistani security agencies began peace negotiations with the militant team operating from their sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan earlier this year.

It is strongly suspected that the militants returned to Swat following a settlement. Most of them had fled to Afghanistan after the 2009 military operation. They were reportedly joined by local radical groups.

Amid political chaos in the country, the TTP called off a tenuous ceasefire and ordered militants to launch attacks across the country. There is nothing surprising in the ad; the ceasefire was never enforced.

The so-called peace negotiations seem to have given space to the militants. According to media reports, the Ministry of Interior has warned against some TTP factions joining the Islamic State militant group.

Thousands of people have taken to various neighborhoods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks to protest the resurgence of militancy and the inaction of security agencies.

Locals remember the days when the rampaging Taliban established a reign of terror in the region. The reassertion of militant groups could further destabilize the country.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, the country has a new military command. The transition may have defused the controversy over the appointment, but the challenges facing the new leader are daunting. Although the security establishment has pledged to stay out of power politics, it may not be so easy, given how deeply embedded the military is in the structure of the government. power.

There is always the danger that he will be drawn into the fray, with political forces at war with each other.

Imran Khan’s latest move to dissolve the provincial assemblies may have pushed the ruling coalition to its limits, but it has also intensified political confrontation and deepened the chaos.

The former prime minister can force the government to agree on an election date a few months earlier than the end of the National Assembly’s term. But it is doubtful that this will calm things down.

A major question is whether the warring parties can sit down together to agree on a mechanism for free and fair elections. Most important is how to deal with the worsening economic crisis and the resurgence of militancy which pose a serious threat to national security.

LISTEN TO THE ARTICLE

The writer is an author and journalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/imran-khans-new-war-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos