Politics
‘Family’ amendment to Constitution is ‘hate politics hidden behind the obvious’, says activist – Ece Deniz
Click to read the article in Turkish
Yamur Birdal, a lawyer and activist, spoke to bianet about recent discussions for a constitutional amendment on the definition of family and the new hostile rhetoric raised against LGBTI+ people.
Discussions that began with President and President of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan saying “Let us enshrine the issue of the family in the Constitution as well” are taking shape, with a proposed amendment to Article 41 of the Trkiye Constitution defining the family.
Article 41 of the Constitution stipulates: “The family is the foundation of Turkish society and is based on equality between spouses”.
This expression will be deleted and replaced by “the family is built by a man and a woman”.
Anti-LGBT+ meetings were organized at the same time with these discussions for an amendment to the constitution, with the first in Istanbul and then in Ankara, zmir, Urfa and Konya which were named “Families are under attack”.
“They show their teeth to LGBTI+ people”
Lawyer Birdal thinks that the new family legislation to be made in the Constitution amounts to carrying a big stick for LGBTI + people.
Birdal says, “The marriage provisions as contained in the Turkish Civil Code already apply to persons registered as female or male in their identity documents. Therefore, the proposed amendment is nothing more than a no-brainer, but this measure is tantamount to showing LGBTI+ people their teeth.
“From the start, the AKP’s policy towards LGBTI+ people has been to criminalize different sexual orientations by equating them with pedophilia, to highlight the male-dominated family institution and to stir up phobic behavior and provoke intentionally a group already with limited social visibility and access to rights to become a target. It is clear that they take on the governments of other countries whose power and legitimacy are weakened. We see the results of such policies on the African continent.
“The real problem here is the politics of hate hidden behind the obvious. Discussion of this amendment fuels the hate that we are fighting against and that exists in the public sphere. This is yet again manipulative language showing the possibility that individuals outside of the two-gender system can be ignored by the state. They may say that you can’t infer that from the wording of the law, but we know how they’re going to bend that wording from from our past experiences.
Birdal pointed out that the laws and their implementation differed a lot and said: “Yes, rights are protected in the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights, but in practice how many trans murders do the object of effective investigations? How many legal precedents are there? on mobbing against LGBTI+ people in the workplace, or on unemployed LGBTI+ people? Are there prevention or support mechanisms to prevent peer bullying? Why are there no special provisions for trans prisoners? While we try to fight for such demands, the government restricts the scope of the discussion so much that we have to start all over again. We must therefore repeat one of our first slogans even louder and say “We exist and we will exist”.
Anti-LGBTI+ protests
Anti-LGBTI+ rallies were held in various neighborhoods of Trkiye starting in mid-September.
The first such rally took place in Istanbul’s Fatih district on September 18, with the participation of hundreds of people.
The government openly supported the rallies, with an MP and politicians from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) attending the rally in northeastern Trabzon city on November 5.
AKP President and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan also announced his support for the rallies under the theme of “protecting the family”.
(ED/HA/PE/VK)
|
