This England on myCANAL: “quasi-documentary realism” and “an impeccable cast” the French press seduced by the series on Boris Johnson! – News Series





Has the “This England” series devoted to the management of the coronavirus by former English Prime Minister Boris Johnson won over French critics?

WHAT WAS TALKING ABOUT? At the end of March 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized in emergency. Suffering from COVID-19, the leader of the United Kingdom spent several days in intensive care. The series traces the actions of Boris Johnson and his government in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic. This England: the Boris Johnson years, created by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke with Kenneth Branagh, Ophelia Lovibond, Simon Paisley Day… WHAT DOES THE PRESS THINK? According to The Cross: “The chronicle, with an almost documentary realism, unambiguously reveals the disarray of caregivers and families alike, often on their own, faced with the suffering and mourning of their loved ones. Unfortunately, the multiplication of points of view and characters tends to dilute the narrative tension, and the emotion is sometimes stifled by the hectic pace. 4/5 Read the full review here According to the JDD: “To embody this playboy politician and clear lover of Shakespeare, who better placed than Kenneth Branagh ()? Balanced on the thin border between caricature and inhabited performance, the actor is unrecognizable under the make-up and the messy haircut: he delivers a stunning performance as an elusive troublemaker who often expresses himself through literary quotations” 4/5 Read the full review here According to Prime: “Less a vitriolic portrait of a lunar leader than a dramatic chronicle of a tragic period, This England is a rather strange docu-fictional experience. first three months of the pandemic. And it feels.” 3/5 Read the full review here According to LObs: “The result produces a rather unpleasant vertigo: from one covid role to another pushed by interchangeable patients, from crisis meetings to debates between technocrats, one has the impression of watching an endless zapping wearing glasses with ultra-magnifying lenses.” 2/5 Read the full review here According to Marianne: “For 300 minutes, This England fails to decide whether it will be a Johnson biopic or a chronicle of the pandemic that has claimed 189,000 lives in the kingdom. So much for the substance. The form logically suffers from this indecision. Handicapped by its bias political show that the government has despite the crisis it alternates in a schizophrenic and boorish way between meetings of decision-makers and snapshots of the painful daily life of the British. 2/5 Read the full review here Find all the reviews of the series on the dedicated page. The mini-series This England: the Boris Johnson years can be discovered now on myCANAL.

