This will hurt Gujarat Congress’: Vijay Rupani on Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravana’ jibe on PM Narendra Modi | India News

Rajkot: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted strongly to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharges’ derogatory remark against Prime Minister Modi, with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani saying the slanderous comment will make a big dent in the party’s outcome in the Assembly polls.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Gujarat’s former CM Rupani said, “Prime Minister Modi’s comparison with Ravana is an insult to Gujaratis and they (Gujarat people) will not tolerate it, this remark will dent the party`s result and benefit the BJP in future polls, by causing the big old party to lose the elections in Gujarat.”

“I agree that whenever Congress creates such a quagmire for itself and sinks into it, that’s why the party slowly dies,” he added. In a poll campaigning for the Party, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at a rally in Behrampura area of ​​Ahmedabad described Prime Minister Modi as Ravana, in which he said: “In all these campaigns, he (Modi) only talks about himself. look at someone else, just look at Modi and vote “…how many times do we have to see your face? How many shapes do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?”

Training his guns in Aam Aadmi party, resorting to hit and trial method in Gujarat elections, BJP leader said AAP replaced ruling Congress Party in Delhi as well as in Punjab the same they want to repeat in Gujarat, but here the ruling party is BJP not Congress.

Asked about the 2017 assembly elections, Rupani said, “I definitely agree that the last election was very difficult for the BJP, but this time the election atmosphere is in favor of the party and the people of Gujarat have full confidence in Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to rule Gujarat and the Gujaratis have resolved to vote for the BJP.”

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the results of which will be announced on December 8. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 men, 1 ,1 , 5,42,811 women and 497 third sex are eligible to vote in the first phase of elections in Gujarat.

The second phase of voting will take place on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.