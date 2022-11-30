Osman Samiuddin – At 56, Wasim Akram turns to his heritage





In a few months, it will be 20 years since Wasim Akram played his last international match for Pakistan. It’s been a little over 38 years since he played his first international match. Apologies if this comes across as one of those sobering exercises where the realization of time creep is the splash of ice water on your face first thing in the morning, but it’s impossible not to wither a bit in knowing that 38 years before Akram debut just after the end of World War II.

The way not to let this make you feel old is to watch some of his bowling because it still looks fresh and modern. After all, we always coo against left-handers who can swing the ball to right-handers; still secretly wondering if the yorker isn’t so effective just because he’s not played by Akram; always struck by the possibilities of the angles he opened up for left-handers. His bowling retains its motto in a way that batters and players of his day simply do not.

Akram is now 56, in the whirlwind of a publicity blitz for his second memoir, Sultan. It is warmer, more expansive and less bitter than its first, Wasim. It’s no surprise, given that Wasim was released in 1998, a peak time of chaos and toxicity in Pakistani cricket such that it’s a miracle that Akram came out of it with diabetes and no other scar.

As with all autobiographies, Sultan is an exercise in legacy, with Akram wanting to leave behind a record of his life and career for his family and for the rest of us. Leaving behind seems overly optimistic, however, as it assumes legacies are set in stone once a player stops playing. It’s much more complicated than that. More and more, they are fluid because big players like Akram don’t really come out of the scene anymore. Modern athletes live their post-career life as publicly as during their career. Some do this while actively exhausting their inheritance; others manage to improve it; all always reshape it in one way or another. In recent memory, only a handful of them – Pete Sampras, Steffi Graf – have left their legacies virtually unchanged by stepping away from public life completely, and understandably, theirs has tended to feel somewhat overwhelmed by Roger. Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Akram has never existed for the past two decades. He wasn’t always a coach. He wasn’t always a wrist whisperer for fast bowlers. He was not always a commentator. He wasn’t always a sports newscaster (as he was, briefly, with ESPN-Star in the mid-2000s). He doesn’t always sell a product. He doesn’t always host game shows with Shoaib Akhtar. It does not always present its own range of perfumes. He’s not always on your social media as a doting father, a grateful husband, or – a favorite – a grumpy private citizen chiding the public out of a greater sense of civic duty.

But by not always being a thing all the time, it has become, somewhat benignly, ubiquitous, its playing days receding in the distance, but ahead and unmarked, is Akram’s envelope like the horizon himself. The intensity of public glare is a little lower but it has not moved away.

Akram will probably never convince skeptics of his innocence, though it does lead to a larger truth about him as a very human, very vulnerable – and therefore very close – type of hero.

Building a modern legacy can also be quite a cynical exercise, extracting memories and nostalgia to trigger our dopamine, the very idea of ​​turning the human into a brand. Somehow it didn’t seem so acute with Akram, though we should no doubt be grateful that the surrounding PR machinery required for it isn’t as polished in Pakistan as it is elsewhere. . To some extent, it’s also because he never seems to dwell unduly on his own career, almost as if everything he worked for over half his life was of only passing importance. . In Sultan, as in Wasim, for example, there is little forensic recreation of his greatest (or worst) moments on the court, or bowling itself, mostly superficial memories.

It’s always been strange, this side of him – that such a precise and demanding bowler should be so undemanding of recall, to celebrate so little of his own greatest feats. It’s endearing in a way that he wears his genius so lightly. Imagine not being worried about this career? Maybe he realizes he doesn’t need it because that’s what we’re here for.

Alas, legacies are also more bitterly contested than ever. They are no longer the exclusive prerogative of the legator. For example, one of the motivations behind Sultan is to set the record straight as Akram sees it on the match-fixing allegations. In truth, it never seemed like he really needed redemption. He had no ban on fighting in court, was not barred from official positions, had no asterisks in front of his records. He is in the ICC and PCB Halls of Fame. Cricket work has been abundant for him. And being the inspiration behind the PSL logo – while it’s still alive – is a solid informal validation of its impact.

But obviously, it gnawed at him, no doubt amplified by social networks. The toll of trolling and online abuse weighs heavily on us all, but celebrities and public figures are the hardest hit. And reading and hearing Akram talk about it now is also remembering that in 20 years, he never really talked about it – probably by choice – when everyone else did.

He hadn’t even read the Qayyum report until he had to at the time of Sultan’s writing. He is a significant presence throughout the report, being the subject of four specific allegations, after Salim Malik’s five. He was fined and recommended that he be removed from the captaincy (although by the time the report was published he had already resigned). Unsurprisingly, he vaguely thinks about the report. It is true that the Qayyum report is thorough in documenting and bringing order to the serpentine rumors, half-truths and speculations of the time, but is not definitive, crippled by its own terms of reference and a fatal lack of hard evidence. Judge Qayyum’s own admission years later that he was lenient with Akram did neither party any favours. In the end, even those who weren’t heavily sanctioned were left hanging in the permanent hellscape between innocence and guilt. , quite relatable – sort of hero. More so in contrast to the man he was meant to succeed, Imran Khan, whose God complex seems to have only grown since he left the game. Akram has always been more approachable, less inclined to take too seriously. If Imran strutted around like he belonged to the Punjabi aristocracy (even when he wasn’t), Akram basked with a warmer, earthier Punjabi charm. And it seems relevant to briefly expand that he is charming, rather than a charmer who deliberately uses that charm to manipulate and take advantage. His friends, he writes, call him paindoo – a stray slob in the big city – and he doesn’t seem reluctant to challenge that description. still rare among South Asian public figures – are a welcome entry into him. In a way, the franchise works to ease the burdens of legacy, that it has to mean something, that it has to be built on, that it has to inspire, that it has to imitate and be imitated. Instead, what we are left with is what we have: a 56-year-old man who simply accepts the joys and traumas of an extraordinary life.

What we also have is the comfort of knowing that Akram is still around, which in a year when Shane Warne was lost is not something to underestimate. Life has not passed us yet insofar as Akram means nothing. Far from there. But he’s passed us enough that if you YouTube his best work – recent enough that we can still understand and appreciate it in the game around us – he hits that sweet spot in the thirst for nostalgia, the extinction of which is just as much a part of getting older as reading glasses. It’s a sweet refuge, nostalgia, and who doesn’t need a refuge these days?

Osman Samiuddin is an editor at ESPNcricinfo

