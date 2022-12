Xis Covid-Leninism destroyed China’s bid for economic supremacy

Xi Jinping will not hesitate to crush the white paper revolt unfolding in Chinese cities. Such a course is an absolute certainty after protesters began targeting the Communist Party itself. Xi owns the zero-Covid policy, so there’s no way he’ll back down. It would show incredible weakness, said Ho-Fung Hung, author of The Chinese Boom: Why China Won’t Rule the World and professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University. All his instincts are to mobilize the surveillance machinery of the state and double down mercilessly. They are already rounding people up and pointing the finger at hostile foreign forces. I doubt there is any real threat to his power, he said. Few in the Communist Party’s upper echelons believe that the massacre of students in Tiananmen Square in 1989 or the simultaneous massacre of factory workers on the Renmin Bridge in Beijing was a mistake. The doctrine taught in the ideological school of the party is that it was a successful and necessary action. All that matters to Xi at this point is the survival of the regime. He knows the economic boom is already over and China will not overtake the United States, he said. The least political poison for the Party is to persevere with zero-Covid. He cannot risk a repeat of the scenes in Hong Kong after authorities abruptly reopened in a society of rampant vaccine skepticism, with just 44% of over-80s completely bitten. The virus has ravaged nursing homes. Corpses piled up in hospital wards mingled with living Covid patients as morgues were full. So far, the ratio of reported Covid deaths per million in Hong Kong is 1,411, compared to 578 in Korea, 387 in Japan and 301 in Singapore. The outcome in mainland China would be an order of magnitude worse, both in scale and intensity. China has three nurses per 1,000 people compared to eight in Hong Kong (most OECD states have around 12). It has half of Hong Kong’s intensive care bed ratio. It has the same levels of vaccination resistance in the elderly, and those who were bitten were restricted to patriotic vaccines for the highest cause of national prestige.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/11/29/xis-covid-leninism-has-destroyed-chinas-bid-economic-supremacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos