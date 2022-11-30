PM Modi hails vendors for displaying their products on GeM platform







On Tuesday, after the Government e-Marketplace, an online platform for government procurement in India reached Rs 1 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised vendors for listing their goods on GeM. He added that it was indeed a great achievement that the GMV of the GeM platform reached Rs 1 lakh crore on November 29, for the financial year 20222023. In response to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Great news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and promoting transparency. Congratulations everyone who posts their products on this platform and urges others to do the same.” Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing Indias entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same. https://t.co/O2gioaxxrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2022 According to GeM CEO, PK Singh, the platform’s cumulative GMV has surpassed Rs 3 lakh crore since its inception, while the platform’s total transactions have just exceeded 1.2 crore. With over 54,000 suppliers and service providers and over 63,000 government buyer organizations, GeM (or e-Marketplace) offers a wide range of goods and services. Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also reviewed the development of GeM and praised the group for its successes. GeM recently launched a targeted campaign to increase purchases at the state level. For a few states, engaged nodal officers have been selected with in-depth, data-backed track records. Later, the nation as a whole will use the lessons discovered in these states. Additionally, GeM launched its One District One Product (ODOP) campaign to promote specially selected products in different districts across the country. Invest India and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade have helped build more than 200 ODOP categories on GeM, which are filled with Suppliers and Catalogs (DPIIT). Additionally, GeM has made substantial efforts to ensure the gradual integration of cooperatives into the platform in line with the Union Cabinet’s decision to allow cooperative societies to purchase products and services. GeM offers the necessary assistance to register and activate their GeM pool accounts. Through the GeM platform, cooperative societies will have direct access to more than 54 lakh suppliers and service providers across the country. Using conventional GeM procurement methods would also save time and money on administrative expenses. For the unknown, the Ministry of Trade and Industry launched GeM on August 9, 2016, with the aim of creating an open and transparent platform for government buyers. The three pillars of the portal – inclusiveness, transparency and efficiency have helped revolutionize public procurement in India. First published: Nov 30, 2022, 12:16 p.m. IST

