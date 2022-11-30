Commander of Lantamal XII attends the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. H.Ir. Joko Widodo at Pontianak City, West Kalimantan — Suarapemredkalbar.com

PONTIANAK, SP – Commander of Indonesian Navy Main Base (Danlantamal) XII Pontianak, First Admiral TNI Suharto, SH, M.Sc. (Han) attended a working visit by President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo to Pontianak City, West Kalimantan, Tuesday (29/11/2022).

During his working visit to Pontianak, West Kalimantan, the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Ir. Joko Widodo inaugurated the opening of the Bahaupm Bide Bahana Tariu Borneo Bangkule Rajaking (TBBR), at the Radakng Traditional House, Pontianak City.

TBBR is a traditional event that brings together the indigenous people of the Dayak tribe with the President of the Republic of Indonesia as the grand chief or king.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo will receive reports from Pangalangok Jirah or Panglima Merah Dayak. Afterwards, a procession of encasing traditional Dayak vests and hats was performed for President Jokowi.

Furthermore, the opening of a national seminary supports the development of the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN) in East Kalimantan and a declaration of loyalty by the indigenous Dayak people to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

Join the President’s delegation. Ir. H. Joko Widodo, Cabinet Secretary Ir. Pramono Anung Wibowo, MM, National Police Chief, Gen. Pol Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Si., Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, SH, M.Si.

Meanwhile, Forkopimda officials from West Kalimantan Province who welcomed President Ir. Joko Widodo, Governor of the Province. West Kalimantan MH Sutarmidji, SH, M.Hum., Military Commander XII/Tpr Major General Sulaiman Agusto, SIP, MM, West Kalimantan Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Drs. Suryanbodo Asmoro, MM, Danlantamal XII Rear Admiral TNI Suharto, SH, M.Sc. (Han).

Danlanud Supadio Marsma TNI Deni Hasoloan Simanjuntak., Kabinda Prov. West Kalimantan Police Brigadier General Rudy Tranggono, SST, MK, Chief of Prov. West Kalimantan Mr. Dr. Masyudi, SH, MH and Mayor of Pontianak, Mr. Ir. H. Edi Rusdi Kamtono, MM, MT

remarks and at the same time officially opened the National Seminar on Nationality by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo.

“I am very happy to be a guest of honor to be able to attend and meet the extended family of TBBR. First of all, allow me to express my gratitude for the construction of the national capital on the island of Kalimantan “, said President Jokowi.

“Because we are going to build the national capital on the island of Kalimantan, of course, all the support of the Dayak people is very, very necessary, I am very happy that the presence of ladies and gentlemen, all of you from the regency in the province of West Kalimantan shows great enthusiasm and we know that the Indonesian nation is a great nation,” he continued.

“We have a variety of ethnic groups, we are very diverse and have different tribes, there are 714 tribes including Dayak, Javanese, Sundanese, etc. The Dayak tribe itself has many sub-tribes, about 406 subgroups of Dayak, there are Dayak Iban, Dayak Kanayan, Dayak Kayan, Dayak Lawan and Dayak Kendayan, etc.,” he said.

“It signifies how large and ethnically and culturally diverse our country is, with the many differences that are most important. Indonesian leaders of today and tomorrow need to realize that Indonesia has a variety of different things, because diversity is a very great wealth held by the country, us,” Jokowi said in his address.

“Differences should not divide but strengthen, do not let the different tribes or sub-tribes of our country be perceived as divisive precisely because it is the differences that make us strong,” he explained.

“I am very happy that today ladies and gentlemen who are present at this activity always want to take care and take care of the Dayak tribe, and we all know that next year will enter a political year because in February 2024 it there will be legislative and presidential and vice-presidential choices, for that We must maintain political stability and avoid friction or confrontations We must avoid this and this country must be secure so that the government can maintain the economic growth of the country,” he concluded.

The activities accompanying the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia are in accordance with the daily orders of Kasal TNI Admiral Yudo Margono, HE, MM “Forge solidity with all components of the country’s defense and security towards synergy in universality.