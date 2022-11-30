Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirms India’s ‘unwavering’ support for the Palestinian cause





On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. Prime Minister Modi sent his best wishes to the Palestinian people on their journey towards statehood, peace and prosperity.

India’s ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in our common history. We have always supported the Palestinian people in their quest for economic and social development with dignity and autonomy, Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. Message from the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.#IndiaPalestine @MEAIndia@IndiaUNNewYork@PalestinePMO@MofaPPD @pmofa @WAFANewsEnglish @palestinetv95 pic.twitter.com/21hqbcozsj India in Palestine – (@ROIRamallah) November 29, 2022 Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Modi said he hoped direct talks between the two countries would resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution. Highlighting the various initiatives launched by India to support Palestine over the years, Prime Minister Modi wrote: India has been at the forefront of extending development assistance to Palestine in the over the years. India has long pushed for talks to resume between the two countries. Last year, TS Tirumurti, India’s then permanent representative to the United Nations, made a carefully crafted statement to the UN Security Council that seemed to implicitly hold Israel responsible for triggering the cycle of violence in the region by locating its beginnings in East Jerusalem rather than from Gaza. India’s policy on the conflict has shifted over the years, shifting from unequivocally pro-Palestine for the first four decades to a strained balance with its three-decade-old friendly ties with Israel. In recent years, India’s stance has also been seen as pro-Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-india-palestine-israel-solidarity-8297490/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos