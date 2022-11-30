Jokowi reminds regional governments to immediately spend Rp.278 trillion Benuanta APBD on banks





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo has reminded regional leaders to immediately spend Rs. 278 trillion in regional budget funds that are still in the banks to stimulate monetary circulation and economic activity. “As long as there are governors, regents, mayors; I remind you of this, we are looking for money from outside to come in, there will be an increased circulation of money; but our own money which is transferred to the regions is not used,” Jokowi said at the national investment coordination meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday. Jokowi said Wednesday morning that he had requested data from Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. From this data, it is known that there are 278 trillion rupees in the regional government funds (pemda) which are still stored in the banks till the end of November 2022. Jokowi considers the IDR 278 trillion fund to be very large if only kept in a bank. In fact, if these funds are spent, it will grow the region’s economy, especially now that the global economic situation is under pressure. Supposedly, Jokowi said, the fiscal stimulus in the form of APBD funds was immediately disbursed to boost people’s economic activities. “I ordered the Minister of Interior (Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian), please check this one by one, what the problems are,” he said. He also asked why the APBD funds in banks at the end of November 2022 had increased to IDR 278 trillion. In previous years, he said, the amount of APBD funds still kept in banks during a similar period was only around IDR 210-220 trillion. “It jumped very high. Thiscost of moneylike that. This money costsbigvery“, he let go. In addition, he also mentioned that the realization of new central government spending was only 76%, while regional spending was only 62%. He requested that the realization of the expenditure be accelerated immediately so that it benefits the economic activities of the community. “It’s already Decemberyou know, tomorrow (Thursday) is already December; careful. In other words, we try to find capital inflows, through investments, but the money that is in our own pockets is not invested. This is a big mistake,” Jokowi said.* Source: Between

