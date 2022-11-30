Prime Minister Modi hails companies selling on GeM and urges others to do the same





Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the government’s e-commerce portal Government emarketplace (GeM) for reaching Rs 1 lakh crore Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in current tax businesses including MSME sellers for posting their products on GeM and urged others to do the same as well. Also Read: Major NBFCs to Diversify into SMB and Used Vehicle Lending in FY24, Says Crisil; here’s why Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and fostering transparency. I commend everyone who posts their products on this platform and urge others to do the same, PM Modi tweeted. Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and fostering transparency. I commend everyone who posts their products on this platform and urge others to do the same. https://t.co/O2gioaxxrL Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2022 Earlier today, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced a GMV feat of Rs 1 lakh crore achieved within eight months (April 1 to Nov 29) of FY23 from Rs 1.06 lakh crore GMV recorded throughout FY22. Stellar performance! 1 lakh crore Gross Commodity Value registered on @GeM_India till today for FY23. PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision of democratized and transparent public procurement has created a platform that has become a trusted partner for businesses, especially MSMEs, he tweeted. Launched in August 2016, GeM has grown to 64,403 buyers and 54.83 lakh sellers placing orders of 1.23 crore with a transaction value of Rs 3.37 lakh crore so far. The share of micro and small sellers in order value is currently 55%, according to the portal’s latest data. Earlier this year, the portal started integrating cooperatives as well as buyers. Currently, more than 400 cooperative societies are registered on GeM. Earlier in November, Prime Minister Modi, in his virtual address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, said that GeM had not only helped small businesses find a big customer (Government Ministries, Central Public Sector Companies, etc.), but had also reduced corruption risks, accelerated projects and increased transparency (in the public procurement process). Have you heard of a government running a successful e-commerce platform? It happened in India. GeM is a platform where small merchants and enterprises meet the needs of governments. Technology has also helped online tenders, he said. The second edition of the Financial Express ScaleUp Summit has arrived. Register now.

