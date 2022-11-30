‘You’ve got this,’ Donald Trump told GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels days before midterm loss





Defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who failed to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the midterm elections, said former President Donald Trump told him about a week before the general election that he would not come to Wisconsin because Michels’ victory was almost certain. .

Michels ultimately lost to incumbent Evers by about 3 points as Democrats avoided what many Republicans had predicted would be major GOP gains nationwide. Michels told 1130 WISN-AMs Jay Weber on Tuesday that he spoke with Trump about a week before the Nov. 8 election, but the former president who endorsed Michels and held a rally in the state days before his August 9 primary victory over former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch said he would not come to Wisconsin.

He said, I won’t come in. You have this thing. I have seen all the numbers. Sounds really strong, congratulations, Michels recalled of his conversation with Trump.

I never asked him for money, he never offered money, Michels said of Trump, adding that former US House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Governor Tommy Thompson and former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus had also told him that he was almost certain to defeat Evers.

We were confident we had that, Michels added.

Michels, the co-owner of construction company Michels Corp. Brownsville-based company said another major factor in its loss to Evers was the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision reversing Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, which invigorated Democratic and young voters.

They were upset, Michels said. For some reason they wanted to have the same access to abortion that their parents and grandparents had and they were ticked off, if you will, that it had been taken away from them.

Michels added that the issue also impacts anti-abortion voters. Michels had previously said that the 1849 abortion ban, which remains on the books and does not provide exceptions for rape or incest, was an exact mirror of my position. But in September, Michels said he would sign a bill providing for those exceptions if the ban was upheld by a court. Evers, who sought to codify Roe v. Wade, said he wouldn’t support such exceptions if it meant leaving Wisconsin’s 1849 law in place.

The whole issue of abortion has become very complicated and very risky and I think some of them have been sitting idly by, Michels added.

Democratic strategists said abortion played a huge role in the parties’ ability to stave off Republican prospects for a red wave in Wisconsin and helped push turnout in Dane County, a liberal stronghold, to about 90%.

You could hand out $100 bills and I don’t know if 90% of people would show up in Oconomowoc, Michels said.

Complete overhaul

Michels said Republican campaigns statewide must undergo a complete overhaul to secure victories in the years to come, including a high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next April. In this race, conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is not seeking another term, leaving her seat and a crucial majority on the seven-member court up for grabs.

We can’t wait another few months to start tweaking this thing, making it better, Michels said. There are Supreme Court elections in the spring and we need to start tweaking things and improving now.

I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus here on the Republican side, but they were probably operating a lot of aspects like we did three election cycles ago, maybe in some cases 10 or 20 years, added Michels.

Asked to respond to some criticism he has faced among Republicans for his financial commitment to his campaign this year, Michels said he spent about $12 million before the Aug. 9 primary, followed by $8 million. additional funds from its own funds before November. election. He added that GOP groups spent nearly an additional $30 million on the race. Final expenditure reports will be due at the end of the year.

It was the most expensive gubernatorial race in the entire country, Michels said. Could I have put more, looking back, it looks like yes, I could always put more. I am not a bottomless pit. I have limited resources.

