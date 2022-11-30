A pledge from Pakistan’s outgoing army chief is greeted with cautious hope





In his final speech as head of Pakistan’s mighty army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa publicly called for an end to the army’s seven decades of political interference.

After a particularly tumultuous year for Pakistani politics, the embattled army chief, who retired earlier today after six years in power, was keen to assure the public that the army had learned its lesson and s would henceforth refrain from trying to influence the democratic process. The army has begun its catharsis, he said in a farewell speech last week, and I hope that our political parties will also take this opportunity to reflect on their behavior, because it is a fact that every institution in Pakistan has made mistakes.

On the face of it, any future in which the military confines itself to its constitutional role is such a strange proposition that it is almost unbelievable. In the 75 years since Pakistan gained independence, the country has gone through three periods of prolonged military rule. When the generals were not directly in power, they wielded their influence through a series of puppet politicians whom they nurtured at great expense and eventually dismissed. Their hegemony has been so consistent, in fact, that they are euphemistically called the country’s establishment.

It is because of this story, no doubt, that despite all the hope raised by General Bajwa’s speech, many in Pakistan are still not convinced of his sincerity.

For my part, I welcome their statement, but similar statements have been made in the past and, to the dismay of nations, have not been honored, says Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a former senator. One can only hope that they have also come to the conclusion, like many others, that the pursuit of Pakistan as a security state is no longer viable.

Former foreign minister Sartaj Aziz, who was part of the government deposed by General Pervez Musharraf in the 1999 coup, is more optimistic.

General Bajwa’s farewell speech was bold, frank and open. He presented a broad historical perspective on the positive contributions of the military, he said. But the most important part of his speech was his assertion that the military, having learned from past mistakes, has decided, as an institution, not to interfere in politics in the future. I think they have learned that interference only makes them controversial and pledge to remain apolitical if allowed to do so.

Weakened to the core

Genenal Bajwa leaves office with a tainted legacy. As army chief, he advocated for improved ties with India, was credited with reopening the Kashmir border in 2019 and made several diplomatic visits to China, the United States and in other vital countries.

Yet experts say he leaves behind a deeply divided army. Under his leadership, the 2018 general election was allegedly manipulated to ensure Imran Khan became prime minister. After General Bajwa fell out with Mr Khan last October, the army stopped supporting Mr Khan’s government and all the MPs the army convinced to support the prime minister jumped ship. Strong pro-Khan sentiment within the ranks of the military will complicate future efforts to reshape the role of the military in society.

And that’s if the military is really trying to change; Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lieutenant General Asim Munir as General Bajwas’ successor last week. While the former spy chief has worked closely with General Bajwa in the past, it is unclear whether he shares the generals’ view of an apolitical army.

Clearly, however, not everyone is ready to take the military at face value. Free speech activist Usama Khilji says no one believes the generals’ promise can come true.

I think the damage they have done to civil and democratic institutions over the past seventy years is so deeply rooted that it will take more than a snap decision to fix it, he says. The system has been weakened to the core; civilian leadership has been constantly undermined so that it is not popular enough with the public.

For human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, meanwhile, there can be no catharsis without accountability.

Until the military is held accountable for its crimes against the Pakistani people, whether through truth and reconciliation or otherwise, there is no hope for democracy, she says. The wounds inflicted on our people cannot be erased. The rule of law does not exist here due to their abuse of the legal system.

Mazari cites impunity for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, electoral engineering and other constitutional violations as evidence that civilians should not turn to the military for solutions or help .

There is no place for generals at the negotiating table in Pakistani politics, she adds. The sooner we realize this, the better.

A vicious circle ?

There are still others who do not believe that the military should necessarily be apolitical. Veteran politician Ijaz ul-Haq, son of former military dictator Zia ul-Haq, argues Pakistan’s unique geostrategic location means national security and foreign policy decisions must involve consultation among military stakeholders and civilians.

The army must remain politically neutral, but not neutral in terms of the national interest, he explains. If certain politicians make decisions that will harm the country, especially in the context of Kashmir and our nuclear program if these are compromised, that is where someone will have to intervene.

Mr Ul-Haq also argues that if politicians want the military to stay out of politics, they themselves have a duty to stop trying to politicize the institution, especially in the context of Inter- Services Intelligence, the country’s premier intelligence agency. He blames politicians for trying to use the agency against their opponents.

Let the institution do what it’s supposed to do, avoid trying to gain its support, avoid appointing your own people where you think you can gain some political advantage, he says. From Benazir Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, everyone has argued [with the army] because they tried to intervene.

This dependence of the political class on military support, according to diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, explains why the army retains considerable power and influence despite setbacks and public questioning of its interventions.

The army is so deeply involved in all spheres of life that it’s a vicious circle that you can’t get out of, says a retired military officer, who asked not to be named, given of the risks associated with denouncing the military.

Some say this cycle distracts politicians from issues that really matter to ordinary voters, such as homelessness, poverty, unemployment and food insecurity.

Human rights defender Tahira Abdullah says Pakistan’s political system needs a complete overhaul. Democracy will only flourish in Pakistan when our politicians and political parties are no longer ruled by feudal-minded dynasties driven by personal greed and when our leaders begin to empathize with the people of Pakistan.

