China policy ‘impossible to predict’, says short seller Carson Block





Investing in China carries the risk of "unpredictable" macroeconomic policy, said short seller Carson Block.

China no longer telegraphs its economic growth policy of "generally treating foreign capital fairly well".

China has drifted away from defining its economic policy goals, and that’s a risk factor for investors to consider, short seller Carson Block said on Tuesday, as investors tried to assess whether the country would scrap zero COVID measures following protests in major cities. . For several decades, the Chinese government had telegraphed policy directives for economic growth that involved foreign capital and aimed to “generally treat foreign capital fairly well,” the said the founder of Muddy Waters Research during an interview with CNBC. “That’s not the goal anymore,” he said. “What you really have to understand about China is that the important macroeconomic policy is formulated by one person, and that’s [President] Xi Jinping, and he is, for lack of a better word, a dictator,” Block said. “The arc of dictatorships is that at the end of the day, dictators usually end up perceiving a lot of threats against them.” Block, who rose to prominence through a 2011 investigation exposing fraud at a now-defunct Chinese logging company, Sino-Forest Corp., said China’s political goals under Xi have shifted to the improved perception of threats. China appears to have made some concessions in response to massive protests in recent days across the country against strict lockdown measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID. Among them, officials in the southern manufacturing city of Guangzhou said some residents would no longer be required to undergo mass coronavirus testing, according to an Associated Press report. But Block said Wall Street investment banks’ projections of China’s potential next steps in its zero-COVID policy stem from the “prior lens” of a government open to foreign investment, focused on economic growth. and raising the standards of its citizens. living. “You have to understand that no one has more of an advantage in predicting Chinese politics. The guy you know who has a lot of ‘guanxi’ or connections in China? No, it doesn’t matter anymore,” he said. said Block. “So you have to assess what you’re willing to pay knowing that you wake up one morning and [say], ‘It’s down 90%’. Because that’s what China is now. It is impossible to predict at a macro level.”

