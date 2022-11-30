Politics
Boris Johnson says synagogue audience ousted him because PM was ‘a mistake’
Boris Johnson told a synagogue audience in his local constituency that he believed his ousting as prime minister was “a mistake”.
Appearing at the event for Ruislip Synagogue members, Johnson was responding to a question from an audience member about his thoughts on stepping out earlier this summer as leader.
A member of the public at Monday’s event said Jewish News“Boris used the word ‘error’ unprompted when a member of the public asked his opinion on his party’s decision to oust him.
“It was clear throughout the conversation that he felt he was wrongfully deleted. And it’s clear he still has political ambitions.
Johnson has vowed to continue supporting Sunak’s government from the back seats, but has repeatedly made it clear he thinks it was a “mistake” to replace him.
He also used the phrase ‘if I get up’ when talking to around 40 members of the small west London congregation.
The former prime minister withdrew from the Tory leadership race last month, leaving Sunak to replace Liz Truss as leader.
He had resigned as Prime Minister in July, blaming the “herd instinct” of Tory MPs for his downfall.
During a question-and-answer session, chaired by former London Jewish Forum director Daniel Kosky, Johnson said it was “absolutely” his intention to run in his home constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election, although current polls suggest he will lose his seat.
Elsewhere in the eye-opening hour-long conversation in his west London constituency’s only shul, Johnson hailed the huge contribution of the Jewish community in London and elsewhere in the UK.
He spoke of his own family roots which go back to a Moscow rabbi.
On anti-Semitism, Johnson spoke of the need to “stay vigilant” against hatred of Jews, which he added was “always there like a spore of a virus incubating under the floors of society.” .
Johnson said the community in the capital and elsewhere in the UK would continue to benefit from his “unwavering support”.
He added that he was happy to be able to support the Jewish community during my tenure as Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London.
Johnson said he expected the war in Ukraine to continue for the foreseeable future and warned there was no deal Ukraine could make with Russia.
He said: You cannot negotiate with a crocodile that eats your leg before adding, I sincerely believe that Ukraine can win.
Regarding the Middle East, Johnson said he was surprised that Iran had not been able to produce a nuclear weapon given its size and resources.
He defended the UK’s decision to sign the JCPOA while foreign secretary as the right thing to do, but stressed that the UK, Israel and other countries around the world must keep up the pressure on Iran.
On Israel, Johnson praised the Abraham Accords and encouraged greater cooperation between Israel and the Gulf states, calling Israel the region’s economic engine.
He said even Saudis can see the merits of engaging with Israel.
Johnson also praised Donald Trump’s role in bringing about the Abraham Accords, saying that’s why I disagree with people who say Trump was all bad.
On the issue of housing targets that is currently dividing the Conservative Party, Johnson said there is a simple answer to the housing crisis.
We have to build infrastructure, then houses will be built,” he said.
He highlighted the success of developments in Barking Riverside and Battersea, where investments in new transport links have paid off.
Johnson said housing pressures in London and the South East are exactly why he passionately believes in his leveling policy. We need to bring jobs and investment to other parts of the country.
When asked about Matt Hancocks’ appearance on Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Johnson said he would not be following in his father’s footsteps and appearing on the show.
But when asked if he had voted for Hancock, Johnson joked that he didn’t know how to do it, but Carrie had figured it out and managed to vote for him.
